Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has forged a new partnership with Spanish-Portuguese long and medium-haul airline, Iberojet, part of Avoris Corporación Empresarial.

Under this partnership, Joramco provides services to perform 12-year check on A320 aircraft. This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration with Iberojet, making it the first time the airline has entrusted Joramco with its aircraft maintenance. The project reinforces Joramco’s commitment to delivering high-quality MRO services and strengthens its presence in the aviation market.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Iberojet Airlines join Joramco’s family. This agreement is a testament to our reputation for providing services of the highest standards. We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future to support Iberojet’s fleet.”

On behalf of Iberojet, Rafael Martinez Lopez, Technical Director CAMO, said: "After a challenging tender process to support the 12Y-check of our A320, Joramco has shown enough experience and industry capacity to meet our expectations within a good competitive price. Iberojet is looking forward to starting this relationship in order to find in Joramco a good partner for the heavy maintenance of its Airbus fleet."

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

About Iberojet

Iberojet is the long and medium-haul airline that forms part of Ávoris Corporación Empresarial, a leading global tour operator in the Iberian Peninsula. It began operating in 2013 with a hybrid business model that offers scheduled airline services, special flights, wet lease operations, as well as cargo marketing on its routes. Based in Madrid and Lisbon, it offers a seamless experience tailored to the needs of its B2B and B2C customers. Its fleet consists of seven aircraft, 6 wide body (2 A350-900 / 2 A330-300 / 1 A330-900neo / 1 A330-900neo with business class) and 1 narrow body (A320-214). It offers a continuously growing and evolving wide range of destinations. The airline currently flies to more than 15 destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, including Costa Rica, Honduras, Cancun, Punta Cana, Mauritius, Orlando, Delhi, or Bangkok. One of Iberojet's fundamental pillars is its commitment to responsible practice in environmental and quality terms. Iberojet is a member of IATA and holds IOSA, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. For more information, please visit: https://www.iberojet.com

