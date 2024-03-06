Amman, Jordan:— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently announced a new maintenance agreement with its long-time partner, MNG Airlines. This agreement reflects the strong trust between the two entities and marks a new milestone in their relationship.

The new agreement will cover the year 2024, during which Jormaco will perform C-checks on two A300 and one A330 aircraft. These checks will support both parties in enhancing their cooperation and fostering a fruitful and beneficial relationship.

Commenting on the new agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We take pride in our successful relationship and are pleased to continue providing maintenance services to MNG Airlines. Our long-lasting partnership is a testament to the trust our valued customers place in Joramco and the quality of services we provide. We look forward to working on additional future collaborations.”

MNG Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, A. Sedat Ozkazac said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Joramco through this new maintenance agreement. The reliability and quality of service provided by Joramco have been instrumental in supporting our operations. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the airworthiness and efficiency of our fleet, and we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead.”

About Joramco

With more than 60 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities, including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

About MNG Airlines

In 1996, MNG Airlines pioneered international cargo flight services in Turkiye, becoming the nation's premier private company offering routes to/from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Specializing in both express and general cargo transport, MNG Airlines has emerged as a leading force in the industry over its 25-year journey, boasting a growing fleet and a reputation built on tailored services that prioritize quality, trust, and unwavering customer satisfaction. Recognized globally as one of the foremost operators of A300/A310 aircraft, MNG Airlines distinguishes itself through its bespoke flight solutions, comprehensive handling services, and state-of-the-art warehouse facilities. The company's commitment to excellence has been consistently acknowledged, having received the Airbus Operational Excellence Award for its A300/A300-600 freighter fleet on six occasions in the last 15 years. Presently, MNG Airlines operates a fleet comprising 4 Airbus A300-600, 4 Airbus A330, and 2 Airbus A321 aircraft. "