This partnership comes as part of JoPACC and the ISSF’s commitment to support Fintech startups in testing their innovative solutions to grow and scale their business in the local and regional markets.

Jordan’s Fintech ecosystem holds immense potential to address pressing economic and societal challenges. This program was designed to provide Jordanian Fintech startups with access to critical services early in their development stage by enhancing their product-market fit, ensuring operational and compliance readiness and leveraging the latest technologies to boost scalability and efficiency. In turn, this will accelerate the development of Fintech solutions, strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional Fintech hub, create jobs, and contribute to national economic growth.

The incubation program that is financed by the ISSF will be delivered by JOIN Fincubator and will focus on legal, technology, market testing, business financials, and go-to-market strategies.

Ms, Maha Bahou, CEO of JoPACC commended this collaboration with ISSF focusing on its vital support for the Fintech sector in Jordan. Ms. Bahou stated: “Partnering with the ISSF has been key to supporting Jordan’s Fintech ecosystem and empowering the next generation of Fintech leaders. We look forward to further nurturing innovation and driving growth within the sector”.

Mohammed Al Muhtaseb, CEO of ISSF expressed: "The ISSF recognizes the transformative power of Fintech in driving economic growth and enhancing financial inclusion, in line with the Jordan Economic Modernization Vision. With Fintech being the most funded sector in the MENA region, this partnership will provide critical support to early-stage Fintech startups, empowering them to develop innovative solutions that benefit from existing opportunities in the market.”

Al Muhtaseb emphasized that JOIN Fincubator is the ideal partner for the ISSF, given its pivotal role in supporting the growth of pre-seed Fintech startups. This partnership will further position Jordan as a leading regional hub in the Fintech space.

This Partnership aligns with JOIN Fincubator's core strategic pillars: "Access to Partnerships," "Access to Finance," and "Access to Markets." It promotes direct interactions among diverse entities operating in the Jordanian ecosystem, creating valuable connections that empower startups to form strategic partnerships with a variety of institutions.

About the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund

The ISSF is a USD 98 million fund established in 2017 and registered in Jordan as a private shareholding company. The fund was established as a partnership between the Central Bank of Jordan with USD 48 million investment and USD 50 million from the World Bank. The ISSF is committed to facilitating funding for Jordanian early-stage startups and SMEs through investments in venture capital funds as well as direct investment in startups. The ISSF endeavors to foster a thriving and supportive entrepreneurial environment that enables promising local entrepreneurs to transform innovative projects into sustainable startups; generate jobs for Jordanian men and women; and prompt economic sectors that serve export markets by capitalizing on the creative and technical capabilities of entrepreneurs and management teams across Jordan.

