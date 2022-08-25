Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Through the collective efforts of Ambulatory Healthcare Services and Tawam Hospital, physicians from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) were recently able to restore baby Ishal AS’s hearing

Born on January 3 this year, Ishal underwent a routine screening which identified her condition. The parents were referred for further diagnostic audiology procedures for a conclusive diagnosis before looking at possible treatment options.

Thahira Kallumurikkal, Audiologist, Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center , Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “Through our integrated and referral approach, we were able to give baby Ishal her hearing back. We pride ourselves on being a part of the SEHA network, utilizing world-class services throughout our facilities and developing a bespoke diagnostics and treatment plan for every patient that comes into our care. In baby Ishal’s case, we referred her to Tawam Hospital to perform the required audiology test before concluding the treatment required for hearing loss management."

The audiology team at Tawam Hospital identified hearing loss in both ears, and also advised hearing aid fitting as early as possible to avoid any delay in speech and language development. The family was submitted as a case to obtain free hearing aids, and the child is currently undergoing speech and language therapy for better communication.

Ishal’s father, x, said: “My sister, Ishal’s aunt, was born with bilateral sensory neural hearing loss. So, we were aware of the possible consequences if we did not fit the hearing aids for her as early as possible. Being deaf does not limit anyone's abilities, but we wanted our child to live a normal life. We are incredibly grateful to Audiologist, doctors at AHS and Tawam for restoring her ability to hear. A gift we all take for granted, Ishal heard my voice for the first time because of their efforts. I am forever indebted to them.”

Timely identification and management are crucial for any infant suspected of having or developing hearing loss. Through the support of both hospitals, baby Ishal has the opportunity to grow up with hearing and has been enabled to develop her speech and language skills normally.

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA Health System Facility, is the gateway to healthcare services in Abu Dhabi. As one of SEHA’S key strategic objectives, AHS is focused on providing easy access to high-quality curative, specialized, and preventive services.

While Tawam Hospital is a JCI accredited, integrated and tertiary referral hospital encompassing major specialties and medical facilities such as ICU, ER, MRI, X-Ray, pathology, laboratory, pharmacy, specialty clinics, academic programs hospital with highly experienced and qualified medical consultants and characterized by an efficient appointment process and less waiting time.

