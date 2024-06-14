Renaming will unite the MedTech and pharmaceutical segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand, help drive innovation, leverage synergies and deliver better healthcare solutions globally

Dubai, UAE – Johnson & Johnson today announced it is updating its brand and uniting its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson in the UAE, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent and treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalised.

Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and the medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes are part of a global rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, announced in September 2023.

Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Gulf, said: “We are thrilled to mark this pivotal milestone for Johnson & Johnson with the introduction of our unified brand identity. With a rich legacy spanning 135 years, our continued commitment to delivering transformative treatment solutions to patients remains unwavering. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to lead in a new era of personalized, compassionate healthcare solutions for all.”

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine applies rigorous science with compassion to confidently address the most complex diseases in the areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Retina, to develop the potential medicines of tomorrow.

The new Johnson & Johnson brand identity builds on the Company’s legacy, while also modernizing key elements to showcase healthcare innovation in a way that’s inclusive and brings the Company's warm, caring nature to life. Johnson & Johnson is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalized.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

