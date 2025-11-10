Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) signed four landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading national partners during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, held in Riyadh between October 27 – 30. The agreements reaffirm JHAH’s commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and excellence in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, and advancing the goals of Vision 2030’s Health Sector Transformation Program.

Signed with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH), and Saudi Diagnostic Limited (SDL) – the agreements reflect JHAH’s leadership in building partnerships that strengthen healthcare delivery, enhance access to innovation, and promote sustainable health for the Kingdom’s people and communities.

The first collaboration, signed with the Ministry of Health (MOH), focuses on advancing population health outcomes across Saudi Arabia. The MoU will lead to coordinated efforts, shared expertise and the support of initiatives under the national Population Health Outcomes Framework. Specifically, it will enable joint activities such as training programs, data exchange, and the continuous evaluation of population health indicators. Overall, the MoU will set the stage for both parties to promote preventive care, strengthen healthcare resilience and make contributions that enhance the quality of life for people in Saudi Arabia.

“This important partnership reflects our shared vision for healthy communities and a resilient healthcare system,” said Dr. Howard Podolsky, CEO of JHAH. “Together with the Ministry of Health, we are pleased to contribute towards knowledge transfer, building capacity, and fostering innovation that enhances population health outcomes nationwide.”

During the exhibition, JHAH signed a second agreement with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) to strengthen supply chain and procurement practices. The partnership aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of healthcare logistics. Both parties will work together to ensure timely access to essential medical supplies and equipment, and build resilience across the healthcare system. The partnership reinforces JHAH’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence as foundations for long-term health transformation.

Commenting on the MoU’s significance, Mr. Sagar Al-Anazi, COO of JHAH, said: “Our partnership with NUPCO marks a significant step in advancing healthcare supply chain excellence in Saudi Arabia. By combining JHAH’s clinical expertise with NUPCO’s national distribution capabilities, we are helping to build a patient-focused healthcare ecosystem in line with Vision 2030.”

A third MoU was signed with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) to advance occupational health and safety standards across the Kingdom. This vital collaboration will support Vision 2030’s focus on human capital development and underscores the link between workforce health, productivity, and national growth.

Lastly, a fourth MoU was signed with Saudi Diagnostic Limited (SDL), which is owned by King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center in Riyadh (KFSHRC). The agreement will see to the provision of high-quality laboratory services, including genetic testing, technical training, and consulting support. It aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities through access to advanced laboratory technologies and expert consultation.

Collectively, these four agreements underscore JHAH’s role as a catalyst for healthcare innovation and transformation in Saudi Arabia.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a leading healthcare provider, established in 2014 through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership leverages Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical legacy—rooted in the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945—and JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, advanced medical research, and world-renowned medical education.

JHAH delivers world-class, patient-centered care across specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. Harnessing Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, driving digital healthcare innovation, and developing a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves. For More Details Please Visit: www.jhah.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Jose Mendez

mendezj@webershandwick.com