Saudi Arabia; Middle East; and Gulf States: Innovaccer inc., a leading healthcare ai company, announced today that johns hopkins aramco healthcare (JHAH) has chosen innovaccer’s leading data and analytics platform and population health management solution suite to accelerate its transition to value-based care (VBC). JHAH aims to leverage innovaccer to improve population health outcomes, operational efficiency, and financial sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to announce our first international partnership with John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive healthcare transformation on a global scale. By combining our expertise in value-based care and AI with JHAH’s expertise in delivering compassionate care, we’re elevating a new standard for healthcare delivery in the region."

JHAH selected Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare data platform to create a patient 360 that brings all of the patients’ data together to enable advanced analytics and integrated workflows that help care teams access patient-centered insights at the point of care.

To address population health goals, JHAH will implement Innovaccer’s comprehensive population health analytics and care management solution, which will help coordinate care for at-risk populations and use data-driven integrated care protocols to take preventive measures. JHAH will also leverage financial, supply chain, and patient experience analytics to further enhance financial, clinical, operational, and experiential outcomes.

Innovaccer's platform will also enable JHAH to leverage generative AI and advanced analytics to enhance healthcare delivery by unifying patient data across systems. This technology leverages AI-powered predictive analytics to identify high risk patients and enables care managers to proactively develop personalized treatment plans.

"Collaborating with Innovaccer supports our efforts to leverage the power of AI and data analytics to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes in the region. It underscores our dedication to transforming healthcare for our community and beyond," said Saqib Chaudhry, Chief Information Officer, JHAH. "Our goal is to use the Innovaccer platform to integrate data into a unified patient record, foster analytics-driven workflows, care management, risk stratification, and patient engagement strategies that drive better outcomes at lower costs, and help us accelerate our transition to value. We are confident that Innovaccer's top-ranked solutions will drive significant improvements in patient experiences, care journeys, operational efficiency, and overall healthcare outcomes."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH), a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, a globally respected academic healthcare body, was established in 2013 to provide exceptional healthcare services to Saudi Aramco employees and their dependents. Serving a patient population of approximately 310,000 individuals, JHAH has established itself as a world-class healthcare provider. It offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient services, aligned with the healthcare transformation goals outlined in Vision 2030. Committed to addressing community health challenges and promoting beneficial lifestyle choices, JHAH leverages its enviable reputation, leading technologies, and treatments to enhance the lives of families across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By maintaining rigorous quality standards and focusing on growth and learning, JHAH continues to deliver outstanding healthcare while exploring innovative ways to improve patient outcomes and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

