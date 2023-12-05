DUBAI, UAE – Tim Ryan, Chief Global Business Development Officer of Zoetic Global and Former U.S Congressman, connected with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at COP28 in Dubai this week. Their discussion centered around Zoetic's dedication to forging global partnerships and advancing innovative technology to support Secretary Kerry's multilateral goals.

As a leading U.S.-based climate impact company, Zoetic Global facilitates carbon reduction solutions for international businesses and governments. By increasing sustainability and implementing robust carbon reduction measures, Zoetic Global aids in the achievement of net zero carbon goals, while also addressing water and energy resiliency.

“It was great to catch up with John Kerry today to discuss the significance of Zoetic’s high-quality, premium carbon credits. Our technology provides substantial reductions on cooling costs and the opportunity to earn valuable carbon credits through precise energy savings and emissions reduction data gathered by Zoetic’s HVAC system sensors," said Tim Ryan.

“As the world continues to pursue multilateral agreements to bend the curve on carbon, Zoetic is partnering with global investors to introduce technologies that prevent and reduce carbon emissions, especially in countries with high levels of carbon emissions,” said Executive Chairman Jerome Ringo.

“The Zoetic Global team is proud to be at COP28 and to support the Global Cooling Pledge, which represents a significant step towards minimizing carbon emissions that result from increased air conditioning use due to global warming. Stay tuned for exciting partnership announcements from Zoetic Global during COP28. We are determined to make a positive impact in the fight against climate change,” said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

About Zoetic Global

ZOETIC means "Of or Pertaining to Life." It speaks to the focus of its co-founders, Jerome Ringo, and Avery Hong, on bringing impactful solutions to the areas of greatest need. This entails technologies that are innovative, impactful, immediate, and investable. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change.

