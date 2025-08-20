AI & Future of Work Forum unveiled – experts explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping recruitment and skills in the UAE.

Thousands of ambitious Emiratis are expected to attend the UAE’s fastest-growing careers Festival.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival (RAKJIF) returns for its third edition on Thursday, 9 October 2025, at the RAK Exhibition Centre, offering employers across the UAE a powerful platform to recruit, connect, and showcase their brands.

Organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in partnership with the Investment and Development Office Ras Al Khaimah (IDO) and the Department of Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah, RAKJIF has rapidly established itself as a trusted platform connecting over 1,000 ambitious Emirati jobseekers with leading employers across the UAE.

This year’s festival will feature participation from high-profile organizations spanning sectors such as banking, oil and gas, consulting, engineering, hospitality, and real estate. Attendees can look forward to direct access to employers, with opportunities for on-the-spot interviews, CV clinics, and personalized career guidance. With over 1,000 jobseekers expected, RAKJIF promises to be a bustling hub for professional discovery. Confirmed sponsors include PwC (Gold Sponsor) and RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (Silver Sponsor).

New for 2025, the Festival introduces the AI & Future of Work Forum, where international experts, business leaders, and policymakers will share insights on how AI is transforming recruitment, workplace culture, and the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow. The forum will help employers stay ahead of emerging trends while engaging with peers from across industries.

Past editions have welcomed top-tier employers such as DAMAC Properties, HSBC Bank, Hilti, Julphar, Stevin Rock, and McDonald’s, reinforcing RAKJIF’s reputation as a high-impact platform for recruitment and workforce development.

Save the Date – Join Us This October

The Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival 2025 – alongside the AI & Future of Work Forum will take place on Thursday, 9 October 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the RAK Exhibition Centre, bringing together employers, jobseekers, and industry experts for a full day of career-building, learning, and networking. Employers across the UAE are invited to register as exhibitors, recruiters, or sponsors.

About Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internship Festival (RAKJIF)

Launched in 2023, the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival (RAKJIF) is a flagship initiative of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, organized in collaboration with leading partners each year. The Festival provides a vital platform for Emirati students, graduates, and jobseekers to connect with employers across the UAE through on-the-spot interviews, career workshops, and internship opportunities. With its focus on Emiratization and workforce development, RAKJIF supports both talent and employers, contributing to the UAE’s broader economic and social growth.