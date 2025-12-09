This acquisition signals growing confidence among international investors into the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JLL Capital Markets has successfully advised on the sale of a strategically located serviced apartment tower in Dubai, leveraging its extensive global investor network to connect international capital with regional opportunities. This transaction marks the inaugural operational acquisition in the GCC region of a leading European institutional investor, reflecting the accelerating trend of international capital actively pursuing investment opportunities within the UAE's dynamic real estate sector.

The successful completion of this deal on an international freehold basis demonstrates JLL's unique ability to facilitate cross-border transactions while underscoring the profound shift in global investment strategies. International institutional players are increasingly diversifying their portfolios into the UAE, particularly targeting Dubai's best-in-class residential segment, as they seek attractive yields and strong capital appreciation potential beyond traditional investment destinations.

The serviced apartment tower is a fully occupied residential tower in Arjan, Dubai, featuring 130 one- and two-bedroom fully furnished serviced apartments. The property boasts numerous recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool and fitness center, and its strategic location at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road offers excellent connectivity across the Emirate.

Fadi Moussalli, Executive Director, Capital Markets UAE at JLL, said: “This successful transaction perfectly demonstrates JLL's unparalleled access to international capital and our ability to connect global investors with regional opportunities. The sale of this serviced apartment tower to an international investor confirms what we're seeing across the market – a fundamental shift as international institutional capital increasingly views Dubai as a premier global real estate investment destination. Our global reach and deep local expertise were instrumental in facilitating this significant cross-border deal”

James Allan, CEO, Middle East & Africa at JLL, added: “The growing stability and maturity of Dubai's real estate market and its income-generating potential have enhanced global investor confidence, leading to an unprecedented surge in institutional interest in the Emirate’s high-performing assets. The sale of this residential tower, a property with high tenant demand, exemplifies Dubai’s strengths as an attractive long-term investment destination. This successful transaction further reinforces JLL’s proficiency in guiding such strategic investments and providing timely and specialized capital solutions for investors.”

This successful transaction in Dubai follows closely on the heels of another significant residential capital markets deal for JLL with the landmark sale of Antara Residential Compound in Diriyah, North Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the exclusive sell-side advisor, JLL facilitated the sale of this premier expatriate-focused residential development in the Saudi capital, highlighting its pivotal role in advising on major residential investment opportunities across the MENA region.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, whether investment, sales or equity advisory.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 111,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 2000 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

