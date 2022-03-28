Dubai, UAE: JLL, a leading professional services firm specialising in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has launched a ‘Women in Construction Drive 2022’ in celebration of International Women’s Day and Women in Construction Week.

As part of the initiative, JLL brought together entities from across the construction industry to visit schools in Dubai to generate awareness about the construction trades and increase female representation in the industry.

Commenting on the initiative, Louise Collins, Head of Project & Development Services (P&DS), UAE, JLL, said: “For decades, women have been underrepresented in the construction field. Now more than ever, tapping into the female talent pool is crucial. At JLL, this is a topic we are very passionate about, and this is why we are thrilled to be launching this drive together with our peers. This is an opportunity for us to engage with young minds from across UAE schools and inspire them to consider the construction industry a career choice.”

Joining JLL for the initiative include colleagues from Zutari, Turner & Townsend, Khansaheb and AESG. The participating schools in the first phase included Dubai College, Sunmarke School, Regent International School and Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

Shedding more light on the Women in Construction drive, Elaine O’Connor, Head of Fit out MEA, JLL, said: “This is a three-part programme where we provide a series of one-hour interactive presentations with different speakers from the industry to give an overview of the career opportunities in the construction sector and what it’s like to work as a woman in the construction industry. Students interested in finding out more about a specific profession can then participate in workshops with subject matter experts and finally have an opportunity to join our internship and mentoring programmes.”