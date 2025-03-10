Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been appointed by Pure Data Centres Group, a leading provider of hyperscale data centre solutions, to provide integrated facilities management services at its brand-new Yas Island data centre in Abu Dhabi.

Pure’s new campus, its first facility in the UAE, transitioned into live operations at the end of February, when fully complete it will provide 45MW of capability. The appointment will reinforce JLL’s growing reputation as a leading consultant and operator across existing and new hyperscale data centre locations within the EMEA region.

JLL’s hard FM and engineering services will comprise ongoing maintenance and support for Yas Island’s low-voltage and high-voltage electrical systems, including its uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear and HVO-powered generators, as well as its hybrid air and liquid cooling systems. Additionally, JLL will be responsible for network and ICT management, alongside delivering front-of-house FM services, such as cleaning and landscaping.

The agreement follows JLL’s decision to strengthen its data centre services offering with the addition of three senior hires in its EMEA team after identifying a 742MW hyperscale construction boom in the region, highlighting the sector’s expansion potential.

“We are delighted to have been appointed by Pure DC on the management and operation of Yas Island after working collaboratively with them to ensure that we align our service delivery model with their expectations,” said Jonathan Kinsey, EMEA Lead and Global Chair, Data Centre Solutions, JLL. “Our team’s relentless focus on innovation and performance ensures that we are well-equipped to meet Pure DC’s needs and it is a testament to the growth of our offering that we have been trusted to take this flagship campus on and manage it.”

Dame Dawn Childs, CEO at Pure Data Centres Group, commented, “The opening of our Abu Dhabi campus is a very important moment in the growth of Pure DC and also for our customers in the UAE. We have appointed JLL to provide facilities management at Yas Island because it is a company which shares our values, approach and attitude – to always meet the required highest standards. This new partnership with such a global supplier is something we hope to grow and develop in the future. Together with our partners, Pure DC continues to grow its presence and influence in the data centre sector to meet the soaring demand for AI-driven and cloud-based services.”

Kinsey added that data centre activity continued to swell as the world moves toward a more digital future. He concluded, “This rapidly rising demand for stable and efficient digital infrastructure has also highlighted the need for data centre efficiency and greener solutions which will play a bigger role in the evolution of data centre operations.”

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 2000 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Media Contact:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA

Medha.Sandrasagara@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Janine Alamir

Burson

nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com | janine.alamir@bursonglobal.com