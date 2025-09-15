Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Jisr, the Kingdom’s leading HR and People Tech platform, today announced the launch of Jisr Spend, Saudi Arabia’s first locally built, end-to-end expense management solution. Unveiled at Money20/20 alongside a refreshed brand identity, the launch marks Jisr’s evolution from a single-suite HR provider into a comprehensive SaaS platform uniting HR, Talent, and Finance to drive digital transformation across the region.

Jisr Spend brings corporate cards, reimbursements, travel booking, and automated policy enforcement together in one seamless platform. Fully VAT- and ZATCA-compliant, it integrates HR and finance data to give leaders real-time visibility, ensure policy compliance, and reduce fraud — a critical issue that accounts for 13% of global corporate fraud. By automating manual tasks, Jisr Spend saves finance teams up to 13 hours per employee each week, enabling organizations to focus on innovation and growth.

Mohammed Akkar, CEO of Jisr, said: “Since our start, Jisr has become the most trusted Saudi company for HR solutions. With Jisr Spend and our new brand identity, we are entering a new chapter, expanding into finance and reinforcing our role as pioneers, innovators, and enablers of digital progress across the Kingdom.”

A New Brand Identity

Jisr’s new brand identity, launched at Money20/20, is inspired by the bridge — a symbol of connection, transformation, and flow. Featuring a bold black-and-white foundation with suite-specific colors drawn from Saudi landscapes, the refreshed design reflects Jisr’s mission to connect people, processes, and systems. It signals the company’s transformation into a multi-suite SaaS growth partner at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital agenda.

Founded in 2017, Jisr has grown into a category leader in people and finance technology. The platform now serves over 4,500 companies, manages 500,000 employees, and supports 168 enterprises across 22 industries. Each year, it processes more than SAR 10 billion in payroll, while integrating seamlessly with key national systems including GOSI, Muqeem, Mudad (Wage Protection System) SAMA, and CMA. Powered by a team of over 400 professionals, Jisr enables organizations to operate efficiently, stay compliant, and scale with confidence.

About Jisr

Founded in 2017, Jisr is Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown SaaS platform unifying HR and Finance in a single, integrated system. Trusted by 4,500+ organizations and 500K+ employees, Jisr has grown into a multi-suite platform spanning HR, Talent, and Spend. As a pioneer in HR tech: payroll compliance and digital workforce management, Jisr is more than a software provider — it is an enabler of transformation, helping businesses streamline operations, strengthen compliance within the regulatory ecosystem, and build future-ready enterprises driving growth across the region. Jisr’s growth mirrors the region’s digital transformation and the Kingdom’s national agenda for diversification, modernization, and workforce empowerment, with an upmarket expansion from SMBs to large enterprises and a regional expansion strategy tailored to adapt to diverse market needs.

Media Inquiries:

media@jisr.sa

www.jisr.sa