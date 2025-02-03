KSA: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Oncology Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia. Serving patients across the GCC, the center combines Johns Hopkins Medicine’s world-class oncology expertise with the Kingdom’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, offering personalized solutions to address the region’s unique needs.

With cancer cases in the GCC projected to increase by over 140% between 2020 and 2040, the center addresses the urgent need for advanced, specialized oncology care. The announcement highlights JHAH’s dedication to overcoming regional healthcare challenges, aligning with international standards, and solidifying the GCC’s leadership in delivering world-class oncology services on the global stage.

Specializing in breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers—three of the most prevalent cancers in the GCC—the Oncology Center of Excellence provides a comprehensive approach to cancer care. Its offerings include early detection, precision diagnostics, advanced treatments, and survivorship programs, establishing a holistic and patient-centered model of care. With evidence-based protocols, cutting-edge technologies, and a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the facility serves as a pillar of global excellence for oncology care originating from the GCC.

Dr. Michael Walsh, CEO of JHAH, said, “The launch of the Oncology Center of Excellence marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine, demonstrating our shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. By integrating Johns Hopkins Medicine’s globally recognized expertise with Saudi Arabia’s cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, we are responding to the region's oncology challenges while setting a new global standard for cancer care.”

“This center is a testament to the power of international collaboration in transforming healthcare delivery. By implementing evidence-based protocols and utilizing cutting-edge technologies developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine in the U.S., we are ensuring that patients across the GCC have access to world-class cancer care. This milestone reinforces our mission to provide innovative, patient-focused solutions and strengthens the GCC’s position as a hub for global medical excellence,” he added.

The Oncology Center of Excellence is built on Aramco’s decade-long partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine, combining internationally recognized expertise with regionally tailored solutions. By addressing the specific healthcare challenges of the GCC, the center serves as a testament to how the region is driving advancements in oncology care while contributing to global healthcare innovation.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a leading healthcare provider, established in 2014 through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The decade-long partnership leverages Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical legacy—rooted in the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945—and Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global leadership in clinical innovation, advanced medical research, and world-renowned medical education.

JHAH delivers world-class, patient-centered care across specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. Harnessing Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, driving digital healthcare innovation, and developing a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

For media inquiries contact:

Sneha Nair

JHAHComms@apcoworldwide.com