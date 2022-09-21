The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in North America and in Europe by 2025

Electrified models will be offered across the entire U.S. portfolio, including Wagoneer 4xe vehicles

50% of sales in the U.S. and 100% of sales in Europe will be battery-electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030

The brand premieres two all-new, all-electric, global SUVs

Jeep Avenger, first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV for Europe, will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17

The Jeep® brand recently announced a comprehensive plan for its next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles as part of a sustainable transformation to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.

The plan, which premiered on the brand’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel, calls for the introduction of four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the U.S. will be fully electric by 2030, while 100% of European sales will be all-electric by then. The plan is in full support of the net-zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.

“On its path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world, and building on the success of its electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, Jeep is designing and developing some of its most capable and sustainable SUVs to date,” said Hatem Al-Najjar, General Manager of Dhofar Automotive. “Electrification brings with it a great number of benefits, especially for a brand like Jeep. The performance benefits it offers makes these electrified models even more capable, exciting and fun, while at the same time also making them more sustainable. More importantly, however, this forward-thinking strategy will help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect.”

The Jeep brand showed the first images of two fully electric SUVs – the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagoneer, code name Wagoneer S – that will arrive in North America and other regions around the world, while confirming that the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year.

Jeep Brand Electrified Portfolio in North America

Building upon the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in the U.S., and the recently introduced Grand Cherokee 4xe, the brand is developing a comprehensive electrified product range specifically developed to enhance the brand’s legendary capability and expanding its reach in North America.

“Jeep is expecting to have its full lineup electrified by 2025, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace. With the continued implementation of 4xe technology across the brand’s entire portfolio, Jeep is redefining the way we view freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can,” said Hatem Al-Najjar.

This electrification plan will also expand the Wagoneer portfolio. The brand will offer an all-new, all-electric Wagoneer in the premium midsize SUV segment, while in the large SUV segments the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 640 kilometers of combined range.

By 2030, the Jeep brand will offer a full range of new battery-electric vehicles (BEV), establishing a lead in the SUV industry in terms of the number of models, segment participation and sales volume. As a result, 50% of brand sales in the U.S. will be all-electric vehicles.

The All-new Jeep Recon: 100% Jeep; 100% Zero Emission

One of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon.

This all-new vehicle is aimed at those who love to explore extreme adventures in near silence with a rugged, fully electric vehicle package.

The Jeep Recon is designed from the ground up to be 100% Jeep 4x4 and 100% zero emission. This SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, and it will enhance off-roading adventures with:

True trail-rated capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires

Authentic Jeep open-air freedom with a one-touch powertop, removable doors and glass

The latest generation Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails

“One of the main highlights of the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has to be its range. Not only does it have the capability to complete the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S., but can do so with enough range left over to drive back to town and recharge,” said Hatem Al-Najjar.

This global SUV will be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. The Jeep Recon will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

An All-new, All-electric Wagoneer – The Art of American Premium

The Wagoneer family is also set to grow with an all-new SUV. Code-named Wagoneer S, this fully electric vehicle will continue to expand the brand’s presence in the premium SUV segment by offering a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design and 4x4 capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.

This new, all-electric, global SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a range of 640 kilometers on a single charge, 600hp and a 0-96 kmph time of around 3.5 seconds.

With an exterior design marked by a signature LED-lit grille, this SUV is driven by aerodynamic efficiency, combined with the upright iconic Wagoneer side view.

“With the all-new, all-electric Wagoneer, Jeep is all set to delight its customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV that is loaded with technology and high quality craftsmanship, offering 4x4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 640 kilometers on a single charge,” added Hatem Al-Najjar.

The all-new Wagoneer BEV will also be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

All-new Jeep Avenger, the First-ever Fully Electric Jeep SUV, Arrives in Europe in 2023

In Europe, the Jeep brand has already made a big shift by offering only electrified SUVs in countries such as Germany and France. By the end of this year, 100% of the Jeep SUV portfolio will be electrified in almost all of the European markets.

The plan revealed today builds upon this 4xe momentum, developing a portfolio of capable, fully electric vehicles designed and rightsized for Europe. The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments. As a result of this product onslaught, all the Jeep vehicles on sale in the region will be 100% electric by 2030.

The first model of this product offensive is the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that was presented during the Stellantis Dare Forward long-term strategic plan earlier this year.

The all-new Jeep Avenger, to be introduced in Europe and other markets, such as Japan and South Korea, will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and will be produced in the high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland.

With a targeted electric range of 400 kilometers, this new SUV will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment, while delivering a modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.

“The all-new Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market,” said Hatem Al-Najjar. “As a Jeep brand alternative to current players in the market, this modern, fun and emotional vehicle will appeal to a growing set of customers who want a capable, compact, and modern all-electric SUV.”

The Jeep Avenger will debut during the Paris Motor Show press day, on October 17, with reservations opening for customers that same day. The all-new Jeep Avenger will arrive in showrooms in early 2023.

4xe Is the New 4x4

The Jeep brand continues to expand its 4xe portfolio across the globe, enhancing its legendary 4x4 capability with the use of electrification and technology. While details of the current plan focus on North America and Europe, specific plans for other regions will be announced at a later date.

“With this video, Jeep shared but a glimpse into its new portfolio of all-electric SUVs and what we can expect from the iconic brand in the next 24 months. It also firmly reinforces Jeep’s claims that 4xe is the new 4x4,” said Hatem Al-Najjar. “This powerful combination of Jeep design, legendary 4x4 capability and electrification will no doubt reshape the SUV market, allowing for more customers in more countries and in more segments join Jeep on its path toward Zero Emission Freedom.”

