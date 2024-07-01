Jeel receives (seven-digits)$ in a seed funding round.

The fund will support the platform to accelerate growth and expand the business activities.

It will help our expansion in the Saudi Market in particular and the Gulf market in general.

Jeel Secures a Substantial Seed Funding to Bolster its Leadership in Digital Content.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Jeel, the leading company in the field of purposeful edutainment digital content for children, adolescents, parents, and educators, announced today the closing of a (seven-digits) dollar seed funding round led by Razm Investments and a group of angel investors.

This investment represents a strong boost for Jeel, as it will contribute to enhancing its presence in the (B2B) and (B2G) sectors, as well as expanding its work to include new languages and markets.

The Founder& CEO of Jeel commented, "This massive funding reflects the great confidence in our vision and our ability to innovate in the purposeful digital entertainment, and educational content industry, and to enrich the Arabic language."

Mr. Ahmed Sobeih, the Founder and CEO of Jeel, added: "We are excited to expand our markets in the B2B and B2G sectors, and to provide our innovative services in the Saudi market in particular and the Gulf markets in general."

Both the CEO of Razm, Mr. ‏‏‏‏‏‏Abdullah AlKasabi, and Mr. Othman Alkasabi expressed their delight in this partnership to support the educational, and entertainment processes through Jeel's diverse products in the Saudi and other markets.

This funding will contribute to accelerating Jeel's efforts on several fronts, as the company will focus on developing its app to provide advanced features and a distinctive user experience, adding new languages to attract more children, adolescents, parents, and educators to its user base.

Jeel will also speed up the launch of its comprehensive e-commerce platform, which will support the app and facilitate users' purchase of related products and services. In addition, Jeel will intensify its efforts to strengthen its presence in the Saudi and Gulf markets, which are among the largest digital content markets in the region.

It is worth mentioning that Jeel Company had previously obtained investment funding from EdVentures, one of the largest venture investment companies in educational projects in the Middle East.

About Jeel:

Jeel is an application that provides purposeful, educational, and entertaining content for children and adolescents aged 3 to 15 years old, with more than 1,000 exclusive cartoon characters. The content is reviewed by educational experts to ensure its quality and alignment with Arab culture, with plans to translate the content into other languages.

Jeel aims to provide engaging and meaningful content that contributes to the development of children and adolescents skills, enriches their experiences, beside helps to strengthen and enrich the Arabic language, and builds sound values.

