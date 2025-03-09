Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jeel announced its collaboration with Google cloud, to empower digital and cutting-edge services to Saudi Arabia in the field of advanced AI capabilities, data analytics, and scalable computing solutions.

Jeel's partnership with Google Cloud, sets the stage for a new era of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia's financial and non-financial sectors as it unites Jeel's deep financial expertise with Google Cloud's AI-powered technology, advanced data analytics, and scalable cloud solutions, paving the way for smarter, faster and more secure digital experiences.

The collaboration enables financial institutions to modernize, scale, and introduce innovative services faster. Additionally, this collaboration will allow financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements, particularly compliance with Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) regulations, without compromising on innovation.

By combining innovative cloud technology and deep financial expertise, this collaboration is set to drive secure, scalable, and regulatory-compliant digital solutions for a variety of industries in the market.

George Harrak, CEO of Jeel, stated, “This partnership brings together cutting-edge cloud infrastructure with advanced AI capabilities, enabling the creation of tailored digital solutions that address the evolving needs of the Saudi market, with a strong focus on accelerating digital transformation across financial services, fintech, and other industries, and aiming to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the rapidly changing digital landscape.”

Bader Almadi, Saudi Country Manager at Google Cloud, said, "This collaboration with Jeel represents a major advancement for the financial sector in Saudi Arabia. By integrating Google Cloud's secure, scalable, and AI-powered solutions with Jeel's financial expertise, we are empowering financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation. This will enable them to create innovative, customer-centric financial products and services, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the stringent regulatory requirements of SAMA while fostering a more dynamic and competitive financial landscape."

By leveraging world-class cloud technologies, the collaboration will allow for seamless scaling, offering new opportunities for a wide range of customers. The resulting solutions will not only support growth and efficiency but also ensure compliance with local regulations, enabling organizations to remain competitive and innovative in the digital era.

Together, this collaboration is shaping the future of digital services in Saudi Arabia, providing the infrastructure and expertise necessary to unlock new possibilities and drive next-generation solutions across various sectors.

About Jeel

As the digital innovation arm of Riyad Bank, Jeel is dedicated to pioneering technological advancements and delivering cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of technology. With a focus on enhancing the digital experience for its customers, Jeel is at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry.

For more information, please visit www.jeel.net