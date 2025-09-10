Jeddah Construct returns for its second edition from 28 – 30 September at a brand new venue, Jeddah Superdome, with over 200 exhibitors, showcasing over 3,500 products and solutions

Residential, hospitality and infrastructure projects drive construction opportunities in the Western region

Construct Talks will gather regional and international experts to share insights on sustainability, advanced materials, digital transformation and large-scale project delivery

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Western region is currently building on its $692 billion construction projects pipeline, representing 55% of the Kingdom’s $1.25 trillion development plan (Source: Knight Frank). In response to this burgeoning scale of opportunity, Jeddah Construct, the largest construction event in the Western Province, returns for its second edition from 28 – 30 September 2025 at the new Jeddah Superdome. Following a successful launch in 2024, the exhibition, organized by dmg events and powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi, returns larger, welcoming over 13,000 industry professionals.

Construction sector’s growth outlook

Saudi Arabia’s construction output value reached $141.5 billion in 2023, a 4.3% increase from the previous year, and is forecast to rise to $181.5 billion by 2028, making it the largest construction market globally (Source: Knight Frank). The Western region, led by Jeddah, is significantly contributing to this growth. Jeddah Central, a $19.9 billion coastal redevelopment, will deliver a marina, beaches, museums, a stadium, and 2,700 hotel rooms. Jeddah Tower, set to surpass 1km, will be the world’s tallest building. Restoration of UNESCO-listed Al-Balad, alongside Jeddah Cove and Airport City, underscores the city’s dynamic blend of heritage, leisure, commerce and infrastructure.

According to Knight Frank’s Construction Landscape Review, the residential sector continues to lead construction output value in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 31% of the total in 2023 at $43.5 billion and expected to reach $56.9 billion by 2028. The power and utilities sector follows closely at $35.1 billion, with growth forecast to $46.5 billion (Source: Knight Frank). The scale and diversity of this pipeline underscore the breadth of opportunity for companies across the construction ecosystem.

With projects reshaping Jeddah’s skyline and driving new demand for technologies and expertise, the exhibition offers a timely opportunity for businesses to engage with decision-makers, align with Vision 2030 objectives and contribute to the delivery of one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the world.

Exhibitor highlights

This year, Jeddah Construct will bring together more than 200 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including China, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Qatar, among others. Leading brands such as Madar, Masdar, Al Yamamah Steel and Henkel will represent sectors from building interiors and finishes to heavy construction, metal and steel, MEP services, HVAC R, digital construction, modular and offsite solutions, marble and stone, urban design and solar technologies. Over 3,500 products will be on display, attracting senior buyers, procurement heads, architects, engineers and construction managers seeking solutions for projects of every scale.

“Jeddah Construct reflects the scale and ambition of the construction market in Saudi Arabia’s Western Province. With significant investment concentrated in the region, the event offers a strategic setting for companies to connect with industry leaders, present their solutions and explore opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events. “It is an environment where the market’s ambitions for growth and the partnerships shaping its future come together.”

Amidst this rapid growth and sector-wide transformation, Jeddah Construct’s move to Jeddah Superdome offers an expanded layout and upgraded facilities, with easier access to product zones, live demonstration areas and networking lounges. Visitors can witness equipment and materials in action, compare solutions side-by-side and engage directly with suppliers, driving innovation and efficiency across the construction value chain.

Insights from Construct Talks

Alongside the exhibition, the Construct Talks programme will feature more than 15 CDP-certified sessions, with over 30 leading speakers who will share industry knowledge, addressing topics such as sustainable building practices, digital transformation, advanced materials, safety standards and large-scale project delivery. Key speakers include Wael Samy Abdelghany, HSE Director – Non Haramain Projects, Saudi Binladin Group; Dr Luay Ayyash, Director of Construction, The Royal Commission for AlUla; Bilal Khalid, Chief Portfolio Officer, IHCC; Matt Doran, MENA Regional Hub Manager, Chartered Institute of Building; Mohamed Anber, Project Manager, Kabbani Construction Group; Ahmad Mhanna, Director, Middle East / North Africa Region, American Concrete Institute; Ibrahim Sarhan, Project Delivery Manager, Red Sea Global; Dr Paul Mckeown, CEO, HanmiGlobal Saudi; Simon Jobbins, Engineering Director, Parsons; and Elise Chalouhi, Design Manager, NEOM.

Jeddah Construct is supported by Lanyard Sponsor, Himalaya Steel; Exclusive Badge Sponsor, Al Yamamah Steel Industry Company; Supporting Associations, Chartered Institute of Building and Institution of Civil Engineers; and Industry Partner, SCAVO.

About Jeddah Construct

Jeddah Construct, the largest construction event in the Western Province of Saudi Arabia, offers an unmatched platform that brings together experts and stakeholders for three days of business opportunities, knowledge exchange and networking. With its ability to attract influential decision-makers and showcase leading manufacturers and suppliers, Jeddah Construct is an essential event for anyone involved in Jeddah's rapidly expanding construction market.

Organized by dmg events, the second edition Jeddah Construct, powered by Big 5 Construct Saudi, expects 13,000+ attendees from across the Kingdom, along with 200+ international and local exhibitors.

The event is set to take place at the Jeddah Superdome from 28 – 30 September 2025. Attendance is free for industry professionals.