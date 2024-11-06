Dubai, UAE – Leading sneaker and sports fashion retailer, JD Sports is set to open their flagship store of the MENA region at The Dubai Mall on 8th of Novemver, 2024. Spanning across 5478sqft, the new store will offer the latest collection of sportswear from various global brands such as adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics and New Balance.

To celebrate this milestone, the brand will be offering some exclusive services and products to customers. There will be a pre-launch sale of the exclusive adidas Aruku shoes. With a modern running-inspired design, this trendy lifestyle shoe is set to fully drop in 2025. Very limited units of these shoes will be availabe for grabs on a first come first serve basis on the 8th of Novemeber.

Nike will also offer Free Footwear customization for anyone who purchases Nike footwear on Saturday, November 9th between 5pm to 9pm & Sunday November 10th between 3pm to 7pm.

For the First 100 customers, the brand will be offering special gifts with purchases from brands like New Balance, Crep Protect, Under Armour, etc. Moreover, Sneaker care brand Crep Protect will be offering Free Sneaker Cleaning services from November 15th to November 17th from 10am to 10pm.

JD sports warmly welcomes residents of the UAE to celebrate and enjoy the opening of their first flagship store in the UAE.

About JD Sports:

JD is a sports fashion, multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, adidas and The North Face with strong private labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand to provide an elevated consumer experience. JD is an industry-leading retail business which combines the best of physical and digital retail to give a compelling consumer proposition, enabling its customers to shop seamlessly across all channels. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion.

About GMG Sports:

GMG Sports is one of Gulf Marketing Group’s longest running and largest divisions consisting of a portfolio of global brands alongside its own retail concepts, which are distributed across the GCC. Today GMG Sports operates 285 stores featuring global and local brands, including 50 brands for which the company holds exclusive distribution rights. Among them are Nike, Timberland, North Face, Columbia, Vans and many more. Its own retail concepts include Sun & Sand and Sports, one of the top 10 sports retailers in the Gulf region. GMG’s portfolio of world class brands serve as anchor tenants in major shopping malls across the GCC.

