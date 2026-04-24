Flights to Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Delhi, Dubai and Istanbul planned from Kuwait for the first week, direct booking now open

All other flights will continue to operate via Dammam from Kuwaiti International Fairground Hall 8 in Mishref

Kuwait, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today confirmed the resumption of direct operations from its dedicated Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport starting Sunday 26 April. This follows the official announcement of reopening of the airport by the Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Following the official announcement by the Kuwait DGCA, we are proud to once again take to the skies from our home at Terminal 5, Kuwait International Airport. After more than 55 days of airspace closure, this moment marks not just the resumption of operations, but the reconnection of Kuwait to the world, a milestone everyone has been eagerly awaiting.

Jazeera Airways stands ready to bring people home, reunite families, and restore vital links for our community. Throughout this period, our teams remained prepared, resilient, and deeply committed to serving Kuwait.

As we restart, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board with a strong network of popular destinations. We also head into what promises to be an exciting and vibrant summer season and that will bring back joy and smiles to all our customers.”

The return to Kuwait marks a significant milestone after a period of operational disruption, during which Jazeera Airways successfully maintained essential connectivity for Kuwait through its dual-base operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This involved setting up operations at Qaisumah and Dammam Airports with more than 500 employees deployed from Kuwait, 14 out of 23 aircraft and various other operational equipment moved to the two bases.

Jazeera also set up a departure and arrivals hall in Mishref to facilitate check-in, baggage handling and other services related to the overland transportation from Kuwait to the two airports in Saudi Arabia.

T5 will operate for limited hours following the directive from Kuwait DGCA. Bookings are now open for direct flights from Kuwait to Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Damascus, Delhi, Dubai and Istanbul for the first week.

Jazeera will continue to operate some flights in via Dammam till the airport can be opened full time and for all flights.

Barathan further mentioned: “Through Project Barakah we kept Kuwait connected via the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with dual bases in Qaisumah and Dammam and we are extremely grateful to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) for all their collaboration and cooperation. We also extend our sincere gratitude to the Kuwait DGCA, our passengers, employees, and all other stakeholders for their trust, and support during this period. Their collective efforts made it possible for us to continue serving the nation when it mattered most."

With operations now reinstated at Terminal 5, the airline will progressively resume direct services across its network, offering passengers a seamless and enhanced travel experience from its home base.

Passengers can once again enjoy the convenience of flying from Jazeera’s fully integrated Terminal 5, offering a streamlined “ticket-to-tarmac” experience, enhanced facilities, and greater travel comfort.

Jazeera Airways remains committed to delivering value, reliability, and connectivity, as it continues to support Kuwait’s aviation sector and connect communities across the region and beyond