Kuwait: Jazeera Airways marked the resumption of flights to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with inaugural celebrations held at Jazeera Terminal 5 in Kuwait and in Abu Dhabi. The airline has launched two weekly flights each from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Al Ain International Airport (AAN).

The milestone was attended by Mohammad Al Mousa, Vice Chairman, Barathan Pasupathi, CEO, and Paul Carroll, CCO of Jazeera Airways, alongside H.E. Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Ambassador of the UAE to Kuwait.

This expansion strengthens connectivity between Kuwait and the UAE, offering passengers greater convenience and affordability. With the addition of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Jazeera Airways now serves three destinations across the UAE—enhancing travel and trade between the two nations.

As part of the celebrations, the guests also visited Jazeera Airways’ Hayakom Lounge which will be opening soon to cater to passengers at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5).​​​