Jazeera Airways, reinforcing its commitment to reconnecting families and communities across the region today announced the resumption of direct flights to Aleppo, Syria. The new service will operate twice a week, making Aleppo the airline’s second destination in Syria, following the successful relaunch of flights to Damascus earlier this year.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the launch, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “Reintroducing flights to Aleppo is a meaningful milestone for Jazeera Airways as we seek to build accessibility and connectivity across the region. We are proud to serve communities seeking to reconnect with family and heritage, while also promoting Aleppo as a city rich with history, culture and hospitality.”

This route comes at an optimal time as family visit visas in Kuwait are now open, providing an important travel option for those wishing to reunite with loved ones and strengthen ties with their homeland.

Tamim Al-Madani, Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Syria in Kuwait commented: “We have the pleasure of announcing the launch of direct flights between Kuwait and Aleppo, a truly significant and positive step taken by Jazeera Airways following the successful resumption of its Damascus route. This new route serves as a vital bridge for our Syrian community in Kuwait and carries additional importance as Aleppo International Airport serves three key governorates in northern Syria: Aleppo, Idlib and Hama, making it a central hub for tens of thousands of travelers. We hope this milestone will mark the beginning of broader expansion to include new destinations in Syria such as Latakia and Deir Ezzor, in parallel with the country’s reconstruction phase to prosperity and its leading position in the region.”

A City of Heritage, Culture, and Flavor

Aleppo, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, offers visitors a profound blend of history and tradition with historic landmarks, and cultural charm. The city’s centuries-old markets, stone-carved courtyards, and vibrant cafés all highlight its enduring spirit. Known as Syria’s culinary capital, Aleppo is also famed for delicious food and desserts like the Kibbeh Halabiyyeh, and Halawet El Jibn.

Twice Weekly Service

Flights between Kuwait and Aleppo will operate twice a week, offering convenient travel options for both family visits and tourism. Launch fares will start at KD 45 one way and KD 79 return. Ticket bookings are now available via the Jazeera Airways website – www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, and call center at 177.