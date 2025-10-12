Kuwait: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jazeera Airways is proud to announce a special October promotion, offering passengers 20% off one-way and round-trip fares, along with a dedicated benefit for women: 50% off seat selection.

This limited-time offer is available on select destinations exclusively through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, and call center with the promo code J9PINK20.

Bookings can be made between 12 and 18 October 2025, for travel from 1 November to 17 December 2025.

With this special offer, Jazeera Airways reinforces its commitment to raising awareness and supporting women’s well-being, encouraging travel with care, comfort, and community spirit.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways highlighted: “As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is one of our efforts to spreading awareness, supporting women, and making travel more meaningful. We encourage our passengers to take this opportunity to travel, reconnect, and fly with purpose.”

For bookings and more information, visit www.jazeeraairways.com, the Jazeera Airways mobile app or call 177.​​​