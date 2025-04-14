Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has launched its largest ever summer campaign to promote its exciting summer destinations. With 700,000 seats on offer and multiple direct routes to breathtaking destinations like Budapest, Sochi, Yerevan, Rize, Sarajevo, Hurghada, Prague, and Krakow, Jazeera is setting the stage for an exciting and vibrant summer season to offer great summer experiences across the network.

The “Summer Experiences” campaign highlights brand storytelling and travel marketing in a fresh and enticing style with a strong emotional appeal. It is backed by a multi-layered, country wide activation that puts creativity at the heart of aviation.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said, “Our new ‘Summer Experiences’ campaign is an out of the box approach to the simple concept that – travel is not only about the destination, it’s about the journey and more importantly, the experiences. Our latest campaign is more about invoking emotions. We want our passengers to feel the excitement of travel the moment they spot a Jazeera billboard or bus wrap or scroll past our ad online.”

A Broad Multi-Channel Execution

This campaign reflects Jazeera’s unwavering belief that every detail of travel—across the entire customer journey—should feel personal, seamless, and inspiring.

To ensure that the message hits home, Jazeera has launched a 360° campaign including social media and digital platforms, a visual takeover of billboards, digital screens, bus wraps, airport advertising, digital advertising and fresh video content — making the campaign unmissable.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travelers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com