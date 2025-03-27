Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways is making travel even more seamless and stress-free with the launch of Hayakom services at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5). Designed to provide personalized support for every traveller, these services include Meet & Assist, Visa Delivery, Unaccompanied Minor (UM) care, and Special Assistance for passengers requiring additional support.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy CEO and CFO of Jazeera Airways said: “At Jazeera Airways, we know that travel isn’t just about getting from one place to another – it’s about feeling comfortable, and at ease every step of the way. The launch of Hayakom services is a major milestone for Jazeera Airways as we continue to enhance our passenger experience through innovation and personalized service. With our in-house team managing these services directly, we can ensure a smoother and seamless travel experience for our valued passengers.”

From the moment they arrive at the airport, passengers can now enjoy a more personal, hassle-free journey with the help of Jazeera Airways’ dedicated Hayakom team. Whether it’s assisting individuals or families, ensuring a smooth journey for children traveling alone, or providing special care for passengers who need extra support, Hayakom services is all about making every traveller feel welcome and cared for.

The Hayakom office located on the first floor of Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), provides passengers with easy access to professional and seamless in-house assistance tailored to their needs:

Personalized guidance through the airport on arrival or departure Visa Support: Hassle-free visa delivery and assistance through immigration processes

Dedicated care for children between 5 to 12 years who are travelling alone Special Assistance: Support for passengers with specific needs, including visually or hearing impaired

Passengers can visit the Hayakom service office at T5, check the Jazeera website www.jazeeraairways.com or call +965 67051930 to learn more about how these services can enhance their travel experience.