Kuwait City - Jazeera Airways marked a new milestone today with the successful launch of its first-ever direct flight between Kuwait and Sochi, Russia. The inaugural ceremony held at Jazeera Terminal 5, celebrated the opening of a new air corridor between the Gulf and Russia’s Black Sea coast.

Jazeera currently operates 13 direct flights between Kuwait and Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME). The flights to Sochi, operating twice weekly, will offer passengers from Kuwait and other parts of the region direct access to one of Russia’s most scenic resort cities—famous for its coastline, mountains, and year-round appeal. The new service also offers Russian travelers the opportunity to connect through Jazeera Terminal 5 in Kuwait to more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe, including popular cities such as Dubai, Riyadh, Delhi, Mumbai, Istanbul, and Cairo.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, commented: "We are proud to be the first and only airline offering a direct connection between Kuwait and Sochi. This route opens the door for travelers to explore one of Russia’s most attractive leisure destinations, while also enhancing connectivity across our growing network."

The flights are available for booking through the Jazeera Airways website and mobile app, with the route expected to contribute significantly to the growth of outbound tourism from the Gulf to southern Russia.

​​​​​​About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com