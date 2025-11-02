9M Net Profit Jumps by 60.3% to KD 23.0 million

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, today announced its strongest-ever third-quarter financial performance in its 20 years, reporting a net profit of KD 13.5 million for the three-month period ending September 30, 2025, marking a significant 15.9% increase year-on-year (YoY).

This robust Q3 performance propelled the Group’s net profit for the first nine months (9M) of 2025 to a record KD 23 million, an outstanding 60.3% growth over 9M 2024.

The Group recorded KD 69.4 million in operating revenue in Q3, an increase of 7.5%. Passenger traffic rose to 1.5 million travelers, up 3.3% and reflecting a load factor of 78%. Ancillary revenue increased significantly by 42.7% to KD 9.5 million, highlighting the success of the Group’s efforts to diversify revenue streams. These record results came in spite of operational challenges due to regional geopolitical instability.

For 9M 2025, the airline achieved an operating revenue of KD 171.6 million, up 4.9%, carrying more than 3.7 million passengers across its network of 64 destinations spanning the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The company's performance was driven by a strategic capacity deployment, commitment to effective cost management and continued growth in passenger numbers.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Q3 2025 Operating revenue: KD 69.4 million, up 7.5% from Q3 2024

Operating profit: KD 14.9 million, up 17.2% from Q3 2024

Net profit: KD 13.5 million, up 15.9% from Q3 2024

Passengers: 1.5 million, up 3.3% from Q3 2024

Load factor: 78% 9M 2025 Operating revenue: KD 171.6 million, up 4.9% from 9M 2024

Operating profit: KD 26.5 million, up 28.0% from 9M 2024

Net profit: KD 23.0 million, up 60.3% from 9M 2024

Passengers: 3.7 million, up 1.3% from 9M 2024

Load factor: 76.5%

Commenting on the results, Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said: “The third quarter of 2025 marks a period of exceptional financial performance for Jazeera Airways, while our nine-month net profit is testament to the strategic clarity of our growth model. We continue to prioritize capital efficiency and operational resilience, ensuring we deliver maximum value to our shareholders while solidifying our leadership position in Kuwait’s aviation sector.”

The results were announced as Jazeera Airways commemorated 20 years since the start of its operations in the country, a truly remarkable achievement in a challenging industry.

Q3 2025: Successful Summer Routes and Investment in Customer Experience

The third quarter marked one of Jazeera’s busiest travel seasons to date, with high demand across both leisure and family routes. Popular summer destinations such as Sochi, Salalah, Yerevan and Hurghada continued to perform strongly, while the relaunch of Abha and Damascus further strengthened the airline’s regional network.

Jazeera also continued to invest in enhancing its customer experience and operational capabilities, including the adoption of the Amadeus SRM Flex revenue management system, enabling smarter decision-making and optimized pricing.

Additionally, the airline further added value to its customer experience with the launch of seasonal and exclusive offers, making travel accessible and convenient for all.

Outlook: Building on Momentum for Year-End and Beyond

Jazeera Airways is well positioned to leverage favorable travel demand, especially in the final quarter, and continue its trajectory of profitable growth. The airline remains committed to its long-term strategy of network expansion, fleet modernization and delivering best-in-class value for its passenger, further strengthening its role as Kuwait’s gateway to the world, especially supporting the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Visit Kuwait to further promote Kuwait as a tourist destination.​​​