Kuwait and Minneapolis, MN USA – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier has successfully migrated to Navitaire's newest version of the New Skies® retailing and reservations platform, – in a record time of 100 days from testing to implementation. This upgrade is the first milestone in Jazeera Airways’ digital transformation journey and promises enhanced retailing, reservations and improved overall customer experience. The partnership with Navitaire continues to drive innovation and set new standards in the aviation industry.

The cutting-edge upgrade allows Jazeera Airways to extract even more value from its investment into the cloud-enabled platform, thus offering mobile-first and omni-channel capabilities to provide traveler-centric solutions.

With this migration, Jazeera will optimize operations, enhance data security and productivity, and streamline workflows while also adopting future ready features that will help the airline’s evolving business needs as well as industry demands.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said “We are thrilled to announce that Jazeera Airways is the first airline globally to migrate to Navitaire's latest version of New Skies and at a record speed of 100 days. Digital innovation is at the core of our digital transformation strategy and these new capabilities will position us to deliver a more personalized and seamless travel experience for our customers across omni-channels. This bold step forward is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey and supports our vision for a scalable and tech-driven growth."

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, has continually driven innovation with a big push toward airline data personalization. The latest release is designed to enhance operational efficiencies and improve customer engagement through advanced data analytics and personalized services capabilities. With this upgrade, Jazeera Airways can offer unparalleled travel experiences to its passengers, leveraging the power of Azure cloud technology.

David P. Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Navitaire said “We are proud to highlight the achievement of executing the smooth migration to our newest version of New Skies. Jazeera Airways is not only the first Navitaire customer to take the release but also leads the industry with this groundbreaking transition. This swift migration highlights both parties' dedication to excellence and efficiency.”

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travelers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

Media Contacts

Jazeera Airways

Nita Bhatkar

PR Manager

nita.bhatkar@jazeeraairways.com

Navitaire, LLC

Karla Woodward

Marketing Manager

karla.woodward@navitaire.com