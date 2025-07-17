Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, has successfully launched the first phase of a cutting-edge Customer Experience (CX) and Feedback Intelligence Platform from LitmusWorld – within a week of its PSS upgrade. With customers at the core of the airline’s transformation efforts, this rapid integration scores a key milestone in the airline’s wider digital transformation journey and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

Building on the recent upgrade of its Passenger Service Systems (PSS), the new CX platform represents the second major initiative in Jazeera’s strategy to enhance the end-to-end travel experience. In parallel, the airline has also partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to modernize its digital infrastructure and introduce a state-of-the-art, AI-driven chatbot—further personalizing and streamlining interactions with passengers across digital touchpoints.

At the core of the new platform is a dynamic, digital-first Net Promoter Score (NPS) system, designed to boost passenger engagement and elevate service quality. With the initial phase now live, Jazeera can capture real-time feedback at critical touch points including booking and online check-in. Passengers can give their feedback at different stages of their digital journey with an option to provide comments or feedback at a click versus calling or visiting customer service. Additional capabilities and expanded coverage are scheduled to launch later this year, further strengthening the airline’s ability to listen, learn, and lead in customer satisfaction.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways highlighted, “Customer feedback is no longer just a metric—it’s the compass guiding our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences. We selected LitmusWorld for their globally trusted NPS platform, which reaches over a billion customers. The successful rollout has already yielded valuable insights, and with additional modules launching later this year, we are shaping a customer experience program that is both dynamic and deeply responsive to our passengers’ needs.”

Transforming Feedback into Action, in Real Time

Seamlessly integrated into Jazeera Airways’ ecosystem, the platform unlocks a smarter way to listen and respond, featuring:

Contextual Surveys : Rolled out after key moments like bookings, check-ins, and flight completion, helping gather authentic and timely passenger feedback.

: Rolled out after key moments like bookings, check-ins, and flight completion, helping gather authentic and timely passenger feedback. Multi-Channel Engagement : Passengers can respond via SMS, WhatsApp, email, social media, or even the call centre making it convenient and accessible.

: Passengers can respond via SMS, WhatsApp, email, social media, or even the call centre making it convenient and accessible. Live NPS Tracking : Real-time customer sentiment data empowers teams to spot trends, address issues, and identify brand advocates.

: Real-time customer sentiment data empowers teams to spot trends, address issues, and identify brand advocates. Executive Dashboards: Role-based insights allow everyone from crew managers to CXOs to stay aligned on customer priorities.

LitmusWorld is a leading customer experience and survey management platform and this collaboration also marks LitmusWorld’s debut in the Middle East aviation sector, further expanding its global footprint.

“We’re thrilled to kick off this exciting journey with Jazeera Airways,” said Sandip Sen, CEO of LitmusWorld. “The early success of Phase 1 is just the beginning. Our platform is built to scale, and together, we’ll continue unlocking richer insights and faster service recovery as we progress through the upcoming rollouts.”

As Jazeera Airways continues to innovate in the skies, this collaboration sets the tone for a new era of experience-driven aviation, one where every voice is heard, and every journey is better than the last.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.