Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Javna, a leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider in the MENA region, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Unified Customer Conversation Platform, designed to help organizations manage, automate, and scale customer engagement across all digital communication channels from one centralized system.

The platform brings together WhatsApp Business Platform, SMS, Instagram, Messenger, Webchat, verification, notifications, campaigns, and AI-powered chatbots into a single, enterprise-ready solution. By unifying conversations, automation, and data, Javna enables businesses to deliver consistent, personalized, and real-time customer experiences at scale.

Built for enterprises and high-growth businesses, the platform supports customer engagement use cases across marketing, sales, customer support, authentication, and transactional communications, while reducing operational complexity and reliance on fragmented tools.

“Customer conversations are increasingly fragmented across channels and systems,” said Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna. “Our unified platform provides businesses with a single AI-powered foundation to manage conversations, automate engagement, and deliver consistent customer experiences, regardless of channel.”

“This launch reflects Javna’s commitment to helping organizations in the region modernize how they communicate with customers,” said Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director at Javna. “By combining omnichannel messaging with AI automation in one platform, businesses can improve efficiency while creating more relevant and engaging customer interactions.”

Built for the MENA Market, Designed for Enterprise Scale

Javna’s platform has been engineered with regional and enterprise requirements in mind, including:

Native Arabic and English support , including full RTL experiences

, including full RTL experiences Enterprise-grade security, reliability, and compliance

High-performance messaging infrastructure with direct operator connectivity

with direct operator connectivity AI-driven automation for high-volume customer engagement use cases

for high-volume customer engagement use cases Flexible APIs and no-code tools supporting both developers and business teams

The platform supports organizations across key sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, fintech, hospitality, and government, enabling them to respond faster, automate intelligently, and scale engagement without sacrificing performance or compliance.

Unified Platform, Measurable Business Outcomes

By consolidating customer engagement into a single platform, Javna enables organizations to:

Reduce response times and operational costs

Increase conversion and retention through personalized messaging

Automate customer interactions using AI chatbots and workflows

Improve message delivery, reliability, and visibility across channels

Gain unified insights into customer conversations and engagement performance

The launch represents a key milestone in Javna’s ongoing investment in AI-powered customer engagement solutions across the region.

About Javna

Javna is a leading CPaaS and AI-powered customer engagement platform serving enterprises and fast-growing businesses across the MENA region and beyond. Javna enables organizations to connect and engage with their customers through SMS, WhatsApp Business Platform, messaging apps, and AI-driven automation, all delivered through a unified platform.

Since its founding in 2001, Javna has cemented its leadership With 1,500+ global network connections and 140+ direct mobile operator integrations, Javna delivers enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, and reach, empowering businesses to create meaningful customer connections across every stage of the customer journey.

For more information, visit www.javna.com