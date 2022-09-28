JNTO looks forward to welcoming individual inbound travelers back to Japan with the long-awaited lifting of entry restrictions.

The resumption of individual travel to Japan and visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap will allow international visitors to enjoy Japan in more ways than in the past two-and-a-half years.

These measures are long-awaited news for tourists around the world who have been looking forward to visiting Japan. We are eager to welcome you back!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Remarks by JNTO President SEINO Satoshi: "The Japanese government has at last announced the resumption of individual travel for tourism purposes, visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap. I am incredibly pleased to finally welcome back individual travelers after coping with the pandemic during a wait of two-and-a-half years.

In response to the announcement, JNTO will be doing everything we can to provide you with the latest information on coming to Japan so that many tourists can visit and journey throughout our country.

So you can do more than take in Japan’s captivating culture, history, nature, and cuisine, we are also working hard on projects for sustainable tourism, adventure travel, and luxury travel. Japan is a highly attractive country not only for tourism, but also for international conferences and incentive travel. With the relaxed travel measures, Japan is fully prepared to host these events.

Along with reveling in the many ways to take in the allures across Japan, now is a time when international visitors can take advantage of shopping opportunities.

Japan has been busy over the past two-and-a-half years with preparations to welcome back everyone. Come see the new Japan. We eagerly await your arrival!"

Remarks by Executive Director of JNTO Dubai office, KOBAYASHI Daisuke: "The Middle East is positioned as one of the 22 strategic international markets targeted by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). Since the opening of the JNTO Dubai Office in November 2021, we have been eagerly awaiting, and busy preparing for, the day when international visitors can return to Japan with relaxed entry restrictions.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the United Arab Emirates. JNTO Dubai Office will engage in various promotional activities including commemorative events organized by the Japanese diplomatic missions as well as joint campaigns with stakeholders in the region.

I am looking forward to seeing as many people as possible from the Middle East visit Japan in the coming months and year."

-Ends-

Reference: Please check these resources for more information. - Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

SEINO Satoshi, President of JNTO

KOBAYASHI Daisuke, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office

About JNTO

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is a governmental organization, which belongs to the same group as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and Japan Tourism Agency. With international offices in major cities around the world, JNTO aims to promote inbound tourism to Japan, providing comprehensive information about the country and the unique experiences on offer.

JNTO is the entity responsible for implementing marketing and promotion of inbound tourism in accordance with the country’s inbound travel policies. With a focus on promoting Japan as a world-leading travel destination to the rest of the world, JNTO provides support for the planning and sales of travel products to Japan, develops new tourism revenue streams, and carries out general on-the-ground activities to attract international visitors, including support for local communities in their efforts to promote tourism.

JNTO Dubai Office

Address: No.806, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, PO Box 418753 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: info_dubai@jnto.go.jp

Media enquiries

Mr. Takao YAMAMOTO

Japan National Tourism Organization Middle East Representative

E-mail: tyamamoto@jnto.info