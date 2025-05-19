Cairo – Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson and a leader in healthcare, has announced the launch of Tecvayli in the Egyptian market. This new treatment represents a significant advancement for patients suffering from multiple myeloma one of the most challenging and life-threatening types of blood cancer, accounting for 15% of all blood cancers and 1.9% of cancer-related deaths.

Janssen has invested over two decades in research and innovation in the field of multiple myeloma. As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and effective therapies to patients worldwide, the company continues to explore new treatment approaches for this serious and complex disease.

Dr. Ashraf El-Ghandour, Professor of Hematology and Internal Medicine at Alexandria University, stated, "Multiple myeloma is an aggressive and complex disease, often associated with several complications, including anemia, infections, peripheral neuropathy, kidney dysfunction, and bone fractures." He added, “This underscores the critical role of advanced, modern therapies in the management of multiple myeloma. Consistent adherence to treatment is essential to maintaining a durable response, in alignment with international clinical guidelines.”

Dr. Raafat Abdel Fattah, Consultant Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at the National Cancer Institute, Cairo University, stated, "Tecvayli is a targeted monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior treatments. It acts on the BCMA receptor of cancer cells and is administered subcutaneously. This drug represents a significant advancement for blood cancer patients, especially those facing limited treatment options or who have relapsed after previous therapies or developed resistance to them."

Tecvayli specifically targets multiple myeloma cells, employing a mechanism that helps control the disease and its progression.

In this regard, Dr. Ahmed El-Houfi, Managing Director of Janssen Egypt, stated, "We strongly believe in the vital role played by Egypt's national institutions, working alongside private sector companies to bring the latest innovative treatments to patients at the right time. This is both a humanitarian and professional responsibility."

El-Houfi added, "In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable advancements in Egypt’s healthcare sector, driven by the government’s commitment to strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. These efforts include continuous engagement with the private sector and organizing key forums that bring together industry professionals to explore new avenues for development and ways to provide healthcare services at the highest global standards. We will continue our partnership with relevant stakeholders to ensure that this new hope reaches every patient in need."

Dr. Heba Hussein, Medical Director JENA at Janssen Egypt, stated, "The launch of Tecvayli in Egypt reflects our ongoing commitment to patients and reinforces our leadership role in providing advanced treatments for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer." She added, "Janssen has been at the forefront of multiple myeloma treatment since 2017."

Meanwhile, Dr. Mervat Mattar, Professor of Hematology at Qasr Al-Aini, said, "The introduction of Tecvayli in Egypt marks a significant step in delivering advanced and effective treatment solutions, particularly for patients experiencing relapse or resistance to therapy. We are dedicated to ensuring these innovative treatments reach those in greatest need, leading to tangible improvements in their quality of life."

Dr. Mattar further emphasized, "Egypt’s healthcare sector is committed to providing the latest innovations and treatments available worldwide to Egyptian patients. This aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and is facilitated through collaboration and partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, foremost among them Johnson & Johnson, which played a pivotal role in today’s launch event."

Notably, Janssen has been improving patients' lives for over 60 years through innovation, expertise, and strategic partnerships. In the field of oncology specifically, the company has consistently led global efforts to reduce the burden of disease and provide breakthrough treatments that make a real difference.