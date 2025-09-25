Baghdad, Iraq – The Iraqi Dermatology Society and Jamjoom Pharma have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a nationwide awareness initiative, ECZPLORE, aiming at supporting patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in the fight against eczema and fungal infections.

This milestone agreement reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to improving dermatology care in Iraq through education, awareness, and community engagement.

The ECZPLORE Program will focus on:

Raising awareness about eczema among patients, children, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Educational outreach through guides, coloring books, magazines, and storybooks tailored for different audiences.

Healthcare professional development with access to the latest scientific updates and evidence-based practices.

Community campaigns, including school initiatives across Iraq, to build a supportive environment for those living with eczema.

Awareness on fungal infections, promoting prevention, management, and early recognition strategies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Hadaf Al-Junaiyeh, President of the Iraqi Dermatology Society, emphasized: “This collaboration will empower patients and caregivers with the knowledge and resources needed to improve quality of life. Together, we aim to build healthier, better-informed communities.”

Samer Lezzaiq, General Manager – Gulf, Levant, and Export Markets at Jamjoom Pharma, added: “At Jamjoom Pharma, we are committed to advancing public health across the region. Through ECZPLORE, we will provide innovative educational tools and practical support to ensure dermatology care is more accessible and effective to patients in Iraq.”

The MoU is effective for two years, during which both parties will work closely to implement activities, distribute resources, and engage communities across Iraq.