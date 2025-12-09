Cairo, Egypt – Jameel Finance Egypt, a leader in providing innovative financial services and solutions in the Egyptian market, has announced the signing of a new cooperation protocol with El Ezz Light Transport Assembly Company (EZZ LCV), the authorized distributor for the TVS Motor brand. The agreement aims to make flexible and accessible financing solutions available to customers wishing to purchase motorcycles from El Ezz Company.

This cooperation aligns with Jameel Finance's strategy to provide a comprehensive and advanced package of consumer financing services designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Furthermore, it reflects the company's continuous commitment to improving the quality of life for its customers and alleviating their financial burdens.

The protocol underscores Jameel Finance's standing as a trusted financial partner with deep, established expertise in this vital sector, alongside its essential role in delivering innovative financial solutions tailored to various demographic segments.

Moreover, this collaboration provides Al-Ezz Company’s customers with diverse financing options that suit their capabilities, enhancing their opportunities to achieve their aspirations easily and confidently. This, in turn, contributes significantly to enhancing their opportunities and realizing their aspirations with greater confidence and ease.

The protocol further embodies the commitment of both parties to promoting financial inclusion and supporting the light transport sector in Egypt. This is achieved by providing innovative financing solutions that suit market needs and simplify the purchase process, aligning with modern trends to support the momentum of the local economy.

Siraj Badqail, CEO & Managing Director of Jameel Finance - Egypt, expressed his delight at signing this protocol with El Ezz Company, stating:

"This collaboration aims to expand the scope of our operations and reach a larger segment of customers. This directly contributes to improving their lifestyle by enabling them to own practical means of transport that suit their needs."

He added: "Jameel Finance is keen on expanding its services and strengthening its market presence by establishing further strategic partnerships aimed at delivering innovative and flexible financing solutions that meet the needs of diverse customers."

Badqail also stressed that this cooperation embodies the company's steadfast commitment to supporting its partners, contributing to the growth of their businesses, and developing their operational capabilities across various sectors, thereby creating sustainable value for all involved parties.

Amr Ezz Elarab, Executive Chairman & CEO of Light Vehicle Manufacturing at EZZ LCV, expressed his pride in this cooperation, stating:

"We are delighted to partner with a well-established entity such as Jameel Finance, a name associated with great prestige and extensive experience spanning more than 25 years in the financing sector within the Egyptian market."

He added, "This cooperation represents an important step in our journey toward achieving our vision for expansion and increasing our business volume. It will also grant our customers more flexible and accessible financing options, enabling them to confidently and easily own the motorcycles they need."

About Jameel Finance, Egypt:

Jameel Finance, Egypt has been operating in the Egyptian market for 25 years providing innovative and reliable financing solutions to its customers, including consumer and vehicle financing services to meet customers' needs and improve their quality of life. Jameel Finance, Egypt is a trusted partner to both individuals and corporates, helping achieve their financial aspirations.

Registered with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under License No. (16) of 2020.

For more information, please visit the website: www.jameelfinance.com.eg