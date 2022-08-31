UAE: Jamal Travel Agency, a fully-fledged travel and tourism service provider based in the United Arab Emirates, is working together with Amadeus to launch its B2B and B2C ecommerce platform. The new agreement sees Jamal Travel Agency adopting Amadeus’ advanced technology solutions to help achieve the company’s strategic objectives for greater efficiency, increased profitability and its drive to enter new markets.

Jamal Travel Agency has built its solid reputation and customer base since its inception in 1988. By working with Amadeus, Jamal Travel Agency plans to offer a wide range of new technology-driven solutions with customer service at the core. Its goal is to make travel experiences more integrated and frictionless.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, adds: “We are primed to help Jamal Travel Agency grow its position as a leading travel agency by helping the company launch its exciting new B2B and B2C ecommerce platform. Jamal Travel Agency will use a variety of Amadeus solutions ranging from ecommerce (Amadeus web services API), to increasing its non-air content revenues, automating processes by means of robotics and adopting the latest payments technology. Our aim at Amadeus is to help travel agencies navigate through the current challenges and help renew travel by delivering what customers need."

Sainulabdeen Salim, Founder and Managing Director, Jamal Travel Agency said: “Our partnership with Amadeus is focused on increasing productivity, streamlining customer service and giving our commercial teams access to more markets. We will also be able to offer customers greater control in managing their travel bookings and process payments seamlessly and securely through our ecommerce platform. We are confident this new alliance with Amadeus will reinforce our position as a trusted and favorable travel partner amongst the business community and leisure travelers."

The multi-year agreement sees Jamal Travel Agency using key Amadeus products including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Ticket Changer, Amadeus B2B Wallet, Amadeus Value Hotels, and later adding Amadeus Fare Optimizer to the mix. The award-winning travel agency looks forward to providing optimized travel solutions to its partners and clients thanks to its collaboration with Amadeus.

About Amadeus:

