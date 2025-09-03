Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaipur Rugs, the globally renowned leader in handcrafted rugs and carpets, is deepening its presence in Dubai’s fast-growing commercial and hospitality sector by delivering bespoke flooring solutions that seamlessly blend artistry, functionality, and durability.

From boutique hotels to expansive commercial projects, Jaipur Rugs partners with designers, architects, and project managers to transform spaces through its Trade & Hospitality Program, a dedicated service offering tailored flooring solutions that meet the distinctive demands of high-impact environments. The curated collection ranges from artisanal rugs and hotel carpets to wall-to-wall installations, all customizable to reflect the identity and design narrative of each project.

“Your Project, Our Expertise” is more than a guiding principle—it is Jaipur Rugs’ commitment to working hand-in-hand with the design community to translate creative vision into reality. By providing personalized design services and precision installations, the brand ensures every space tells a story of sophistication and purpose.

Recent collaborations in Dubai have underscored Jaipur Rugs’ ability to deliver flooring solutions that go beyond aesthetics. Whether crafting warm and inviting rugs for intimate hospitality venues or creating durable, elegant carpets for bustling commercial hubs, every project is approached with a focus on exceptional design, superior quality, and long-lasting functionality.

“Dubai has established itself as a global hub for design and innovation. Our role is to provide flooring that not only enhances the visual identity of a project but also delivers on performance and sustainability,” said Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director of Jaipur Rugs. “With every rug, we bring artisanal craftsmanship into modern commercial and hospitality settings.”

As part of its long-term commitment to the region, Jaipur Rugs has reopened its renovated flagship store at Alserkal Avenue on September 1, 2025. The refreshed space is designed as both a gallery of artistry and a functional showcase, allowing designers, architects, and clients to experience firsthand how rugs can be integrated across diverse environments. The immersive setting demonstrates installation techniques, durability, and the impact of rugs in real-world applications—bridging creativity with practicality.

With its expanding Trade & Hospitality Program and the relaunch of its Alserkal Avenue store, Jaipur Rugs invites architects, designers, project managers, and hospitality leaders to explore bespoke flooring solutions that elevate every project.

For inquiries regarding flooring, installation, or custom rug solutions—or to book a visit to the newly renovated Alserkal Avenue store—industry professionals are encouraged to connect with Jaipur Rugs through its dedicated trade program or visit www.jaipurrugs.com for further information.

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 4 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.