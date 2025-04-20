Al-Ajeel: We focused on creating an experience that goes beyond delivery, one that highlights the stories behind our local partners

Kuwait City: Jahez Application, a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, continued to introduce new collabs as part of its strategic approach to providing its customers with unique experiences, with its latest collab between Milk Bun and Kitco. The initiative aligns with Jahez Application’s ongoing commitment to engage with its customers and the community through innovative concepts that generate excitement and curiosity. This marks the third collab launched by Jahez Application in 2025 since launching this initiative which aims to highlight Jahez Partners, while providing customers with exciting and unconventional food options.

Following the successful collabs between Yelo! x Ceasar and Doh! x Sawsan, Jahez Application’s latest collab introduces a bold and flavorful burger with a side of fries inspired by Kitco’s Hot n Spicy and Hot Chilli & Lime chips. The collab brings together two homegrown favorites, Kitco, a Kuwaiti snack brand known for its iconic chips and bold flavors, and Milk Bun, a contemporary burger restaurant recognized for its distinctive take on comfort food. These collabs are part of a broader strategic approach to elevate the customer experience by blending the familiar with the unexpected, offering users exciting food combinations they cannot find anywhere else, all while highlighting the creativity of Kuwait’s vibrant food scene.

Commenting on the launch, Bader Mohammad Al-Ajeel, Chief Executive Officer of Jahez Application, said, “At Jahez Application, we are constantly exploring innovative approaches to engaging with our customers in ways that are relevant and meaningful. Our collabs bring together well-loved Kuwaiti names to co-create something new and exciting that reflects our community’s unique tastes and flavors. When launching this initiative, we focused on creating an experience that goes beyond delivery, one that highlights the stories behind our partners and the quality of Kuwaiti established brands, while delivering memorable moments that our customers can enjoy and share.”

He added, “Through these collabs we aspire to further strengthen our role as a supporter of local brands and entrepreneurs, while truly showcasing their abilities to introduce new concepts in the market. Leveraging the reach and accessibility of our progressive platform, we aim to further expose our partners to a wider audience across Kuwait. As we continue to expand our collab series in 2025 with local brands, customers can look forward to more exciting announcements featuring beloved local brands, available exclusively at Jahez Application.”

The Milk Bun x Kitco collab is available for a limited time and can only be ordered through Jahez Application’s platform. Each collab is exclusively developed to bring something fresh to the app’s offering, tapping into the personality of the brands involved and translating it into products that generate buzz and elevate the platform’s customer experience. From flavor combinations to visual identity and packaging, every element is curated to ensure a unique experience for Jahez Application’s customers.

The launch of the collab series and other innovative concepts launched by Jahez Application reflect the Company’s pioneering role in the Kuwaiti food delivery industry. The Company achieved the ‘First Place Category Winner’ for delivery apps in Kuwait and was named one of the ‘Top Ten Country Winners’ based on customer feedback, as highlighted during the 2024 Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index Awards. The recognition was based solely on customer feedback and reviews, reflecting Jahez Application’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its digital offerings, supporting local brands, and providing a seamless and customer-centric experience.

It is worth mentioning that Jahez-Kuwait entered the competitive food delivery industry with an innovative customer centric approach. By allowing customers to simply drop a pin for delivery without needing to enter an address, Jahez-Kuwait provides a seamless and intuitive experience that takes convenience to a new level. The platform further empowers its users with flexible payment options, offering the freedom to pay anytime, whether before or after delivery, putting the control squarely in customers' hands. Additionally, in collaboration with select partners, Jahez offers up to 50% off at some restaurants, providing unmatched value and making it a truly compelling choice for food delivery in Kuwait.

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.