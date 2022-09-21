This forms part of the company’s goal to achieve carbon net zero emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039

Company’s network of suppliers invited to align with Jaguar Land Rover’s sustainability targets

Achieving carbon net zero across entire value chain will benefit people, clients, and the planet

Dubai, UAE: Jaguar Land Rover is inviting its global supply network to commit to sustainability targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and help reach carbon net zero emissions across Jaguar Land Rover’s supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.

Achieving net zero across entire value chain will benefit people, clients, and the planet. Jaguar Land Rover’s commitments can only be achieved by working closely with suppliers who share the same vision for change so Jaguar Land Rover has therefore invited its global Tier 1 supplier network – products, services and logistics – to align with its 2030 goals, while maintaining the same quality.

Jaguar Land Rover will ask Tier 1 suppliers to set their decarbonisation pathway, report transparently and demonstrate progress towards their targets. This would involve disclosing their carbon reporting and collaborating with their own supply chain to deliver the same reductions. This requirement has been shared with Jaguar Land Rover’s supply network, totalling more than 5,000 companies around the globe.

Through its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is undergoing a deep transformation to deliver sustainability-rich modern luxury vehicles by decarbonising its entire value chain, adopting circular economy principles, and transitioning to fully electric product ranges by the end of the decade.

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Fulfilling our SBTi commitments and achieving carbon net zero emissions across our entire supply chain by 2039 are the driving forces in Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy. We can only meet these ambitious targets together, which is why we’re inviting suppliers to join us on this challenging but exciting journey, strengthening existing relationships to enable all parties to achieve significant, quantifiable goals.”

Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group, which supplies premium lighting systems to Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our vision is pioneering, premium lighting and electronic systems for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry. Together with Jaguar Land Rover, ZKW is taking the journey towards a more sustainable future. We are committed to protecting the environment and reducing environmental impact. As a consequence, we are taking responsibility, we are developing towards the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) within our business and converting our production sites to CO2-neutral by the end of 2025.”

Jaguar Land Rover’s business partner targets are the latest demonstration of its commitment to improving supply chain sustainability.

For more information about Jaguar Land Rover’s carbon net zero emissions target, please visit: https://www.jaguarlandrover.com/environment

About Science Based Targets

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

The initiative drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

Jaguar Land Rovers Science Based Targets

Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by 2030. In addition, the company will cut average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles. The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company’s pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement. The commitment by Jaguar Land Rover meets the most ambitious goal set in Paris.



Scope 1, 2 and 3

Scope 1 and 2 emissions relate to systems that are within reasonable control of an entity, such as onsite and purchased energy.

Scope 3 emissions are centred on sources of emissions that are more external to a specific organisation, such as those across the supply chain.

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest diesel and petrol engines. Our class-leading Jaguars and Land Rovers are in demand around the world and in Fiscal Year 2021/22 we sold 371,381 vehicles in 123 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company’s journey to become a carbon net zero business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

To help the company meet this objective, Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent, and across its value chains by 54 per cent, by 2030. The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company’s pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

