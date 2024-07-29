Al Mazrouei: Driven by the directives of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we are committed to reinforcing Sharjah's status as a premier global destination for substantial industrial investments.

Gyan Singh Kshatriya: HFZA offers a strategic advantage to our operations, boasting an industrial ecosystem that supports our import and export activities and boosts our operational efficiency.

Sharjah: Jagdamba Global Equipment Solutions, a promoter of Jagdamba Trailers that specializes in heavy industries such as trailers, semi-trailers, steel structures, and oil pipelines, has chosen the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah as the regional headquarters for its first expansion step outside India.

The strategic move by Jagdamba not only reflects the growing appeal of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) but also enhances Sharjah's position as a key hub for foreign investment.

The company announced its plans to construct a factory in the free zone, sprawling over approximately 644,000 square feet, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jagdamba and HFZA.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), and Umesh Agrawal, Chairman of Jagdamba Trailers India, as well as other senior officials from both entities.

Under the agreement, Jagdamba Global Equipment Solutions will construct its factory in the Hamriyah Free Zone with an initial investment of AED 30-35 million. The new facility will initially employ 120 workers, with plans to increase this number as the company's operations expand locally, regionally, and globally.

Founded in India in 2018, Jagdamba Trailers has become a prominent manufacturer and supplier of various types of trailers. In the financial year 2023-2024 alone, the company produced over 2,500 trailers, bringing its total output since inception to more than 6,000 units.

Jagdamba provides comprehensive industrial solutions in manufacturing and installation for heavy industries, including power, steel, and cement plants. Its diverse client base spans construction companies, transportation firms, railways, and entities in the oil and gas sector. The company boasts over 1,200 employees at its main headquarters.

Global destination

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasized that attracting international companies specializing in heavy industries aligns with the strategic priorities of the Hamriyah Free Zone and follows the directives of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to maximize efforts in supporting economic diversification, attracting high-quality investments, and reinforcing Sharjah's status as a premier global destination for significant industrial projects.

"We are committed to continually enhancing the infrastructure and services in HFZA to meet the needs of investors and customers, providing them with a competitive edge that fosters their growth and expansion," he noted.

Al Mazrouei added that the industrial sector is the cornerstone of Sharjah's economy. "We will spare no effort to advance this sector by cultivating a dynamic work environment that benefits all companies engaged in this crucial area," he stated.

Strategic location

For his part, Gyan Singh Kshatriya, Director of Jagdamba Trailers India, said, "Our decision to establish Hamriyah Free Zone as the hub for our international expansion was influenced by several key factors. The process was swift and efficient, from acquiring the land plot for our factory to the suitability of the land area for our manufacturing needs, coupled with its strategic location."

"Hamriyah Free Zone offers a competitive edge to our operations, providing an industrial ecosystem that supports our import and export efforts, enhances operational efficiency, and boosts productivity. This is very important for us as we aim to expand our market reach into the Middle East and Africa," Kshatriya added.

The expansion of Jagdamba into HFZA reinforces the area's reputation as a major hub for foreign direct investment and a vital link to markets around the world.

Hamriyah Free Zone boasts industrial and commercial plots equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that support the expansion plans of its investors. Key benefits include a single-window operation system that enhances performance efficiency, ease of doing business, extensive tax exemptions, the freedom to repatriate capital and profits, full business ownership, and robust connectivity with regional and global markets.