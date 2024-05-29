JAECOO introduces a new Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive technology to further evolve off-road technology

The new Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive system can monitor road conditions in milliseconds, and rapidly and intelligently allocate torque dynamically, ensuring capabilities of "strong extrication, superior maneuverability, high comfort, and full adaptability"

Adhering to the design philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic," the #JAECOO #J7 masterfully integrates the joys of off-roading with luxury, intelligence, and safety. The ARDIS All Road Drive Intelligent System, a smart technology uniquely developed by JAECOO to meet off-road demands, has evolved technologically once again, introducing an industry-unique Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive system.

JAECOO's Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive system surpasses traditional off-road AWD technologies. It not only breaks through the performance limitations of conventional AWD but also enhances the off-road lifestyle of users with a strong and reliable performance value advantage.

Tracing back the development trajectory of AWD systems, part-time AWD was the first to emerge. However, lacking a central differential, it could not address the speed difference between the front and rear wheels in AWD mode, thus unsuitable for on-road driving. Consequently, full-time AWD came into existence, incorporating a central differential allowing the vehicle to traverse different terrains seamlessly, truly enabling full-terrain AWD capabilities. Yet, full-time AWD systems are characterized by permanent four-wheel drive, meaning relatively high fuel consumption, and typically fixed or only slightly adjustable torque distribution, which challenges intelligent allocation.

The Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive technology in the J7 which is unique among competitors and based on the development of timely AWD technology, not only effectively addresses the user pain points of terrain adaptability and fuel consumption but also provides a novel off-road driving experience from the perspectives of technical logic and overall vehicle synergy.

Compared to traditional AWD forms, JAECOO's new Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive system can monitor road conditions in milliseconds, rapidly and intelligently allocate torque dynamically, preciously allocate torque of the front and rear axles, and achieve rear-axle torque distribution and adjustment from 0 to 100% on left and right wheels, ensuring capabilities of "strong extrication, superior maneuverability, high comfort, and full adaptability," extensively enhancing the off-road travel scenarios for users and maximizing overall vehicle safety.

Utilizing the coupling structure of the rear axle's dual multi-plate clutches and the transmission system, the Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive system can achieve instant independent locking, transferring 100% of the rear axle torque to a single wheel. In off-road extrication situations, even if three tires lose grip, the Torque Vectoring Four-Wheel Drive technology can focus all available torque on the remaining gripped single rear wheel, achieving up to 1800 N•m of single-wheel torque output, significantly enhancing the vehicle's extrication capability.

JAECOO SAUDIA ARABIA BRAND LAUNCH 8 JUNE:

JAECOO has established its head office at the capital city of Saudia Arabia, Riyadh. This will be the first company in the automotive industry which preferred this business model over the conventional distributor business model. The question is why? The simple answer is to stay close to their customers and to make sure they take care of everything themselves, rather than a completely handing over the brand to a middleman. The first and the biggest impact this business model will create is the spare parts availability and after-sales service.

JAECOO is finally set to launch on 8 June in the heart of KSA, Riyadh. The pre-sales have been active for both OMODA & JAECOO. Saudi Customers can now directly book JAECOO vehicles from www.jaecoo-ksa.com/. This mega event will be covered by hundreds of media people from around the kingdom.

To make it more attractive and honor the first batch customers of OMODA or JAECOO vehicle, the Riyadh Head Office of OMODA & JAECOO has decided to offer several exciting sales and service offers which will be limited to the first 100 customers only. The First batch customer will now be eligible to get 7 years or 250,000 KM warranty (which ever comes fist) instead, of 6-year warranty which will be standard for all. Not only this, but they will also be able to enjoy the Free maintenance service for up to 60,000 KM for up to 3 years. Moreover, there are many OMODA JAECOO lifestyle amenities and gadgets which will also be parts of this amazing and exciting offer for the first batch customers.