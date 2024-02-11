JAECOO, the off-road vehicle brand, and Al Babtain Group Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding, marking the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two companies and a significant step towards enhancing JAECOO's presence in the Middle East. Under this agreement, the two companies will unify their efforts and integrate their respective strengths to promote and sell high-quality JAECOO off-road vehicles in Kuwait, aiming to provide an excellent service experience for their customers. As a leading group with a rich history, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Albabtain Co. has been operating in various countries and regions worldwide since its establishment in 1948. With diversified strategies in sectors such as automotive, investment, industry, and finance, the group has achieved notable success in Kuwait and the broader Middle Eastern market with numerous global automotive brands

The primary objective of the initial collaboration signed with Al Babtain Group Holding aligns with JAECOO's long-term distribution channel planning and its firm belief in the significant importance of the Kuwaiti market.

Derived from the fusion of the German word "Jäger" and the English word "Cool," the name JAECOO encapsulates the brand's ethos, symbolizing a harmonious blend of rugged terrain and cutting-edge technology.

JAECOO will be officially launched in Kuwait at the end of April this year, by introducing two models. With a focus on advanced technology and safety systems, JAECOO is committed to meeting the evolving needs of consumers. Furthermore, in response to the burgeoning trend in new energy industries, JAECOO plans to introduce two electric models, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in the Kuwaiti market.

The strong alliance between JAECOO and Al Babtain Group Holding represents a synergy of complementary advantages and mutual benefits between the parties. In the future, both parties will work to build new platforms and mechanisms, enhance the degree and level of strategic cooperation, and foster a deeper, broader, and long-term cooperative relationship, welcoming mutually strategic opportunities in the Kuwaiti market.

About JAECOO

With more than a decade of joint venture experience, the group adheres to the brand philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic." JAECOO is tirelessly dedicated to innovation and breakthroughs, leading the new urban off-road trend with exceptional four-wheel-drive performance, remarkable safety features, and forward-thinking intelligent technologies. Inheriting the genes of meticulous luxury, it blends the wisdom and craftsmanship of master design teams from the UK, Germany, and other countries, setting a new standard for urban off-road SUVs.

In the future, JAECOO will actively promote the concept of sustainable development, combining all-road capabilities with new energy solutions, creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly off-road performance to provide a more comfortable and greener travel experience for the urban elite.