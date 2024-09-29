The company plans to invest EGP 1 billion in construction by year-end and is exploring opportunities in the Administrative Capital and North Coast.

Jadeer Group’s pavilion at Cityscape Egypt 2024, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, attracted considerable attention for its "Garnet" project. Located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo, the project offers prime residential units at competitive prices and flexible payment options, earning praise from visitors at the exhibition.

Eng. Mahmoud Abu El Khair, Chairman of Jadeer Group, highlighted the company’s launch of two additional projects in the New Administrative Capital during the event, alongside the ongoing Garnet development in the Fifth Settlement.

Abu El Khair emphasised that Jadeer Group’s participation in Cityscape is essential for engaging with clients and staying abreast of the latest trends in the real estate market.

He noted that a new phase of the Garnet project has been opened for Cityscape, featuring distinctive units. The first phase, launched earlier this year, saw exceptional demand and record-breaking sales due to its prime location and unique offerings.

The Garnet project spans 14 acres in the Northern Investors Area, near the bustling North 90th Street, and is strategically positioned close to major landmarks and top-tier developments in New Cairo. The project aims to create an integrated urban community, delivering high-quality real estate that meets the diverse needs of its customers.

During the exhibition, Jadeer Group offers special promotions, with payment plans starting from zero down payment and instalment options extending up to 10 years.

Abu El Khair revealed that Jadeer Group’s sales in 2024 have surpassed EGP 2.5 billion to date, reflecting a 100% increase compared to the same period in 2023. He also noted that the company has a strong customer base outside Egypt, contributing to this growth.

Looking ahead, the company plans to inject EGP 4 billion into overall investments by the end of 2024, including EGP 1 billion in construction. Jadeer Group remains focused on delivering projects of exceptional quality, combining the latest in design and construction methods, and ensuring professional management to maximise customer value and returns.

Since its founding in 2006, Jadeer Group has expanded from contracting into real estate development, achieving significant success with over 70 projects completed across New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and the 6th of October city through its construction arm, Grow Contracting and Construction. The company's proven track record and commitment to excellence are evidenced by its growing portfolio.

As part of its future expansion strategy, Jadeer Group is actively exploring opportunities in the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast. The company is also evaluating prospects for service-oriented properties in collaboration with a prominent U.S.-based firm further to enhance its offerings in the Egyptian real estate market.