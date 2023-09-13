Dubai-UAE – J1 Beach, the highly anticipated urban riviera developed by Merex Investment, is set to reveal its exquisite lineup of licensed beachfront fine dining experiences in Q1 2024. Located in the heart of Jumeirah, Dubai, this iconic destination assures an unparalleled culinary journey with its distinctive and diverse dining concepts.

J1 Beach aims to revolutionize the city's gourmet dining landscape by blending breathtaking sea views with an impressive array of top-tier dining establishments. From contemporary seafood delights to irresistible international cuisines, each restaurant guarantees a gastronomic experience like no other.

The venues opening at J1 Beach include:

African Queen: A unique culinary destination in the South of France since 1969, blending French and African flavours. Now opening at J1 Beach, it offers fine dining with signature dishes like Artichoke with vinaigrette, Salade Niçoise, and Filet au Poivre. Led by Chef Thierry Paludetto, it promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Almayass by the Sea: Originated in Beirut, Almayass by the Sea offers unique Lebanese-Armenian fusion cuisine with Chefs Mardeg Barsomian and Jad Abou Zeid leading the creation of signature dishes like Manti and Kabab Karaz. With locations in Beirut, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait, the brand has earned accolades like "Most Authentic Lebanese Culinary Experience 2023" in Abu Dhabi and the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand award.

Bâoli: Experience the lush jungle-inspired ambiance of Bâoli, a destination offering contemporary Japanese cuisine with delicate new Asian flavours. Miami, Cannes, and now in Dubai, Bâoli where sanctuary aesthetics meet a bold and grounded ambiance — the ultimate destination for affluent individuals seeking an extraordinary experience in the heart of Dubai.

Chouchou: An exclusive beach house member's club inspired by French delights, Chouchou offers a relaxing beach and pool lounge, a restaurant with upscale French cuisine, and a contemporary feel. While exclusive to members, the restaurant is open to the public. The club features a living room, rooftop terrace, and a signature Rosé pool for member gatherings and entertainment.

Gigi Rigolatto: Bringing the allure of the Italian way of life to Dubai's shores with a curated menu and intricate design, including a lush garden, private pool, Bellini bar, kids’ circus, and concept store. An extraordinary sanctuary catering to those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Gitano: Gitano was born in the tropical jungle of Mexico and travels the world, with locations in Tulum, Miami and NYC. They deliver elevated and transportive dinner and dancing experiences with signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu. Spanish for gypsy, Gitano captures their essence and spirit, bohemian, wanderers, and wonderers, diverse, eclectic, and creative.

Kaimana: Meaning 'spirit of the ocean' in Polynesian culture, Kaimana offers a 360° immersive dining experience with Asian-Polynesian flavours. Guests can relax and enjoy the private pool and beach, savoring exquisite Asian-Polynesian cuisine and signature cocktails from Kai Bar. Discover a vibrant fusion of tastes and elevate your senses Kaimana’s beachfront ambiance.

La Baia: Hailing from Manhattan, New York, La Baia is a refined Italian restaurant inspired by the captivating Amalfi Coast and its charming seaside towns, known for character, unique cuisine, and allure. The celebrity spot marks its second global location at J1 beach, offering both indoor and al fresco dining with panoramic sea views. La Baia's cuisine highlights coastal Italian traditions in every dish, creating an unforgettable experience.

Lúnico: An immersive luxury journey where Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine meets culinary excellence. Talented chefs blend tradition and innovation, crafting dishes that tantalize the senses. Complemented by expertly crafted cocktails, Lúnico offers an unforgettable dining experience with live entertainment and luxury, leaving a lasting memory.

Mūn: Blending Asian refinement with fantasy, the authentic oriental beach-garden setting of Mūn Dubai offers a menu of shared dishes and Asian-inspired drinks. J1 Beach will be home to Mūn’s first outpost in the UAE, and its second one worldwide after Paris, France.

Sakhalin: Gastronomy becomes an art as local and Far Eastern products combine with Mediterranean and Asian recipes, creating a new style called MediterrAsian cuisine. Led by executive chef Alexey Kogay, diners experience a captivating culinary journey in this Michelin-awarded restaurant's third outpost and the first one in the region.

Sirene by Gaia: Offering a laid-back coastal experience in Dubai, Sirene by Gaia was developed by industry experts, Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani. Sirene by Gaia transports guests to a picturesque beachside setting, embodying the beauty of a summer in Greece with its authentic Greek Mediterranean flavours.

Scheduled to open doors in Q1 2024, J1 Beach invites residents and tourists alike to experience the ultimate seaside culinary adventure. With its prime location in Jumeirah, Dubai, visitors can anticipate an extraordinary fusion of world-class dining and stunning beachfront vistas, all within one vibrant and luxurious destination.

For more information, visit www.j1beach.com or follow @J1BeachDubai on Instagram.

About J1 Beach

J1 Beach is an urban riviera by Merex Investment, bringing the best of the world to Dubai’s shores.

Located in Jumeirah, the sea-facing venue introduces a new dimension of luxury, where laid-back sophistication harmoniously blends with gastronomic innovation along one of the world's most stunning coastlines.

At its core, J1 Beach is an elevated dining district with 13 luxury beachfront fine dining experiences. Making their debut at J1 Beach, these exclusive venues offer an exceptional culinary journey for guests seeking refined flavours in a breath-taking setting. In addition, guests will enjoy direct beach access, allowing them to bask in the beauty of the shoreline while savouring their dining experiences.

With dedicated valet service ensuring a smooth and convenient arrival, J1 Beach promises to deliver a truly unforgettable experience that combines elegance, culinary excellence, and the natural allure of Dubai's coastline.

For more information, visit www.j1beach.com.

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, formed in 2019 with a focus on creating long-term value for Dubai’s residents and business community. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk, and La Mer, that span over 2 million square feet and host more than 550 retail, leisure, and entertainment tenants.

The asset management firm’s strategic investments and partnerships re-imagine the way people experience the city, re-engineer the way businesses interact with their customers, and re-think the way urban spaces are designed to create clean, sustainable, happy destinations. Merex Investment is firmly established as a partner of choice for local entrepreneurs as well as regional and global businesses.

Media Contact

Red Havas | Merex@RedHavasME.com