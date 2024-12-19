International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest provider of hybrid working solutions, is set to significantly expand its presence in Egypt. The company plans to open 25 new locations next year across various Egyptian cities, including Alexandria, the New Administrative Capital, and cities along the Red Sea. This expansion is part of IWG's ambitious goal to reach 150 locations in Egypt by 2030.

Marc Descrozaille, CEO for the Middle East & Africa at IWG, highlighted the group's recent achievements and future plans. "We've just launched our first location under the Signature brand in Sheikh Zayed City, bringing our total number of centers in Egypt to 17," he stated. He further emphasized that Egypt is witnessing the highest growth rates within the region, driven by strategic collaborations with 40 local partners and numerous individual and medium-sized companies. Currently, IWG serves over 3,000 clients in Egypt.

Descrozaille elaborated on the company's regional expansion strategy, which includes new locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and across Africa. The Switzerland-headquartered company operates over 4,000 flexible workspaces under the Regus, Spaces, HQ, and Signature brands in 120 countries worldwide.

Reflecting on the evolving work landscape, Descrozaille noted, "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've observed a profound shift in work dynamics globally. Employees, particularly those in white-collar roles, are increasingly seeking alternatives to the traditional daily commute to central offices. Commuting has become a significant burden, prompting many to reconsider the necessity of conventional workspaces."

"In response to these changing preferences, Cairo has emerged as a prime community for flexible workspace solutions. We recognize the unique seasonal work patterns in Egypt and are planning our expansion accordingly," he added.

"Our business in Egypt is flourishing, making it the fastest-growing market in our region. By the end of 2024, we will have added 14 new locations to our portfolio, with plans to open 25 more in 2025 and an additional 30 centers in 2026. Our ultimate aim is to establish 150 IWG locations across Egypt by 2030, positioning the country as our largest market in the region by the end of next year," Descrozaille continued.

He attributed much of IWG's success in Egypt to strategic partnerships with local investors. "We firmly believe that no one understands the local market better than those who are part of it. Our partners provide invaluable insights and expertise, ensuring that our collaborations yield the best possible outcomes for new investments. At IWG Egypt, our team of local experts evaluates all potential partnerships based on our brand standards, the local demand for flexible offices, and various financial considerations. We rigorously assess potential partners for the quality of their projects, adherence to our business standards, credibility in delivery, and reputation. This model fosters mutual confidence and success in our endeavors."

Regionally, the UAE currently hosts the most IWG offices, followed by Saudi Arabia and Egypt. However, this landscape is set to change as IWG targets Egypt to become its largest market by the end of 2025. In Saudi Arabia, the company plans to add three more offices this year and ten more next year, aiming for a total of 100 offices by 2030. The regional expansion also includes a standing agreement with Majid Al Futtaim for four new centers across three countries: one in Egypt, one in the UAE, and two in Oman. IWG is committed to investing heavily in its solutions platform, dedicating US$ 63 million annually to enhance its technologies.

"We take our responsibility seriously and are committed to investing in projects that align with our ESG strategy while generating additional co-benefits to help meet some of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Part of our goal is to assist every business we work with in progressing on their journey to Net Zero. By providing access to carbon-neutral workspaces, we not only benefit our clients but also contribute positively to the planet and the communities we serve. We actively advise our partners to adopt sustainable practices in constructing new locations and assist them in implementing our sustainability policies for energy consumption, aligning with our vision for a greener future," Descrozaille explained.

"Our focus remains on expanding our footprint while maintaining the highest standards of service and sustainability across all our locations. We are dedicated to revolutionizing work dynamics and supporting businesses in achieving their goals in an ever-evolving world," he concluded.