Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ivanti, the company that breaks down barriers between IT and security to enable Everywhere Work, today announced an expanded focus on Digital Employee Experience (DEX) across the UAE and wider GCC. With enterprises accelerating digital transformation and hybrid work adoption, Ivanti’s DEX platform, powered by Ivanti Neurons provides IT and security leaders with intelligent automation to improve employee productivity, satisfaction, and enterprise security simultaneously.

According to Ivanti’s latest research, 93% of security professionals agree that prioritizing DEX positively impacts an organization’s cybersecurity, while nearly all executives confirm DEX enhances productivity and retention. Yet more than 60% of IT professionals still see DEX as a “buzzword,” highlighting a gap between executive ambition and on-the-ground implementation, an issue mirrored in GCC enterprises managing diverse, multi-device ecosystems.

With 86% of IT professionals warning that poor digital experiences lead to unsafe workarounds such as shadow IT and unsecure AI tool use, organizations in highly regulated sectors such as government, banking, telecom, and energy must now address DEX as both productivity and compliance imperative.

Husni Hammoud, Managing Director of Ivanti, operated by IVM EME, said: “In the UAE and across the Gulf, enterprises are redefining employee experience as a core pillar of business resilience. Digital Employee Experience is no longer an optional investment—it is a strategic requirement. At Ivanti, we are empowering IT and security teams with the intelligence, automation, and compliance-aligned tools they need to improve workforce productivity while ensuring robust protection against cyber risks. This is how we help organizations thrive in the age of Everywhere Work.”

Ivanti’s Neurons for Digital Employee Experience was recently named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DEX Management Tools, underscoring its ability to combine IT efficiency, cybersecurity resilience, and user-centric design. The platform integrates AI-powered survey bots, automated remediation, advanced dashboards, and sustainability-driven endpoint power management to deliver measurable business impact.

Ivanti’s DEX solutions enable organizations to quantify and improve employee digital experiences, automate IT responses to reduce downtime and risk, deliver secure and compliant Everywhere Work environments, and retain top talent through user-first technology experiences.

