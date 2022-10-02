DUBAI – Visitors were welcomed to the official opening of Expo City Dubai on Saturday, enjoying an emotional reunion with some of their favourite attractions one year since the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion are now open, in addition to Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, which opened in September. Visitors can also buy tickets to the Garden in the Sky observation tower and enjoy free daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza.

Around 50 Expo City Dubai staff and their families opened the Sustainability Entry Portal at 0900, welcoming the public and heralding the advent of a new era. This evening, around 1815, Al Wasl will reawaken in spectacular style, with a spellbinding light show to celebrate the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of this innovation-driven city of the future.

Expo City Dubai’s AED 120 one-day Attractions Pass gives entry to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilions, Alif and Terra, which are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with more pavilions to be added as they open. Alternatively, visitors can purchase individual pavilion tickets for AED 50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination). A trip on Garden in the Sky – not included in the Attractions Pass – costs AED 30 (free for children aged five and under and People of Determination).

Expo City Dubai also welcomed the return of some of Expo 2020 Dubai’s most popular food and beverage vendors, including traditional Emirati Al Fanar Restaurant & Café, ECCO Pizza & Pasta with its hearty Italian fare and the popular Albaik from Saudi Arabia. Food trucks, including The Mattar Farm Express, B Café, Wofl, Tropicool, Daily Dose and Milky Ice Cream from Poland, as well as French cuisine from La Serre, will offer a range of quick bites, coffees, smoothies and frozen treats. More outlets will be unveiled soon.

Tickets can be purchased at www.expocitydubai.com and at ticket offices at Expo City Dubai.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, building on its resounding success and retaining 80 per cent of Expo-built infrastructure

Expo City Dubai is based on a deep-rooted belief that a broad coalition of people, working together, can propel human progress to help create a more sustainable and dignified future for all

A clean, green, innovation-driven, human-centric city of the future, Expo City Dubai is designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban planning, galvanising action on its journey to net-zero

Expo City Dubai provides a business ecosystem that embraces technology and digital innovation

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, Expo City Dubai celebrates human innovation, imagination and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Building on the success of the World Expo, Expo City Dubai is the go-to destination for globally significant events, including COP 28, and supports the UAE’s wider diversification and growth aims

