Cairo, Egypt: The Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), an affiliate of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), has announced the launch of the 47th round of its Start IT incubation program. Applications are open until May 24, targeting early-stage startups with innovative ideas and ICT-based prototypes to help them transform their concepts into scalable and growth-ready startups.

In line with its continued efforts to empower the entrepreneurial ecosystem, TIEC has unveiled an enhanced package of incubation benefits for this round. Key updates include a significant increase in the financial and in-kind support, reaching EGP 480,000 up from EGP 180,000, providing startups with stronger capabilities to execute development and scaling phases more efficiently.

Additionally, cloud support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) has doubled to USD10,000, reflecting TIEC’s strategy to accelerate cloud readiness and adoption among startups by enabling access to cutting-edge infrastructure and services.

This round also introduces the exclusive Start IT Perks platform, offering participants special discounts and benefits from TIEC partners, including InterAct and Tuba.ai. These partnerships provide startups with access to advanced technical tools and applications that enhance operational efficiency and foster business growth.

To address talent acquisition challenges faced by early-stage ventures, the program now includes dedicated recruitment support through collaborations with specialized platforms such as Talents Arena, Sprints, and Techie Matters, enabling startups to build skilled and professional teams.

Further, in response to the growing demand for AI-driven innovation, the new package features specialized support in Artificial Intelligence, including training programs and personalized consultancy sessions with experts. This is aligned with Egypt’s digital transformation priorities and aims to raise AI readiness across the local startup ecosystem.

“The launch of the new round of the Start IT incubation program—enhanced with an expanded benefits package from our Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC)—reflects our continued commitment to supporting Egypt’s tech startups innovation-driven entrepreneurship,” said Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

“Entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in accelerating economic growth and driving innovation, and ITIDA remains firmly focused on developing custom-tailored programs and initiatives that address the needs of startups and strengthen Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem at every stage.”

Startups applying to the program will be assessed based on a set of technical criteria. Eligible projects must offer practical solutions to existing or anticipated market challenges and be backed by a functional ICT-based prototype. Projects should leverage technology either as a core product or as an enabling component of an innovative service.

Key selection criteria also include economic viability, sustainability potential, scalability, and the ability to attract investment. Projects must be led by dedicated entrepreneurs fully committed to developing their ventures. Applications from teams with non-dedicated undergraduate students or projects incubated concurrently elsewhere will not be considered.

Start IT is one of Egypt’s leading startup support programs in the ICT sector, delivered quarterly by TIEC. Accepted startups benefit from a 12-month incubation period at TIEC centers across the country. These centers provide fully equipped workspaces, business and technical consulting, software and hardware support, and marketing services.

Project evaluation considers several key factors, including product or service uniqueness, market analysis, competitive advantage, prototype maturity, and founding team expertise.

Established in September 2010, the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC) has played a pivotal role in promoting innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship across Egypt. Through its comprehensive capacity-building programs, incubation services, and strategic initiatives, TIEC contributes to positioning Egypt as a regional hub for innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

For more information and to apply, visit [Start IT Application Portal].