Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Waad Investment, a Saudi-based investment firm, announced at the LEAP 25 that it has secured an investment from ITHCA Group, a company created by Oman Investment Authority in 2019.

The investment aims to strengthen collaboration in the fields of telecommunications, information technology, and venture capital. It also seeks to enable Saudi and Omani companies to expand into the Gulf market, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Oman's Vision 2040.

Waad Investment invests in startups from the early to the growth stages. Since its launch in 2024, it has become one of the most active investors in the MENA region, having invested in over 35 startups, including Saudi and Omani startups.

About Waad Investments:

Waad Investments, headquartered in Riyadh, is an investment firm that empowers founders across the GCC with a value of $200 million backed by notable investors and family offices in the GCC. Waad investment combines knowledge, experience, and access to the Saudi market with passion and expertise in emerging ecosystems, establishing local roots with global reach.

For more information, please visit https://waadinvest.sa/