Dubai, UAE — Italy is reinforcing its position as a global industrial powerhouse, with exports of packaging and food processing machinery to the United Arab Emirates reaching €161 million by July 2025 — a clear reflection of the Gulf’s growing demand for Made in Italy innovation, precision, and engineering excellence. According to the latest data, Italy leads the UAE market in both sectors: packaging machinery exports totalled €53.7 million, up 58.3% year-on-year, capturing a 34.7% market share, while food and beverage processing machinery reached €107.3 million, an 87.5% increase over 2024, securing a 35.4% market share.

This remarkable performance highlights Italy’s role as a trusted industrial partner, supporting the UAE’s ambitions in manufacturing diversification, food security and technological advancement. This momentum will be showcased at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–6 November 2025, where 252 Italian companies will take part — positioning Italy among the largest and most influential international participants at the exhibition.

At the event, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in partnership with UCIMA (Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will showcase the latest Made in Italy technologies through a dedicated Italian Lounge. Serving as a dynamic business hub, the Lounge will connect regional manufacturers, distributors, and investors with Italy’s most innovative companies, presenting next-generation solutions that boost productivity, sustainability, and digital transformation across production and supply chain systems.

“Italy’s participation at Gulfood Manufacturing marks more than a trade milestone; it embodies the deep industrial partnership between our nations. Italian technology perfectly aligns with the UAE’s pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and high-performance manufacturing,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

The UAE’s expanding food manufacturing sector is driving unprecedented demand for advanced machinery and automation. Italian engineering, long synonymous with precision, performance and quality, is powering this transformation through sustainable, efficient and highly automated solutions tailored to regional requirements.

The UAE’s food manufacturing sector, valued at USD 23.21 billion in 2025 and projected to more than double to USD 52.76 billion in the coming years, is driving unprecedented demand for advanced machinery and automation. Italian engineering — long synonymous with precision, performance and quality — is powering this transformation through sustainable, efficient, and highly automated solutions tailored to regional requirements.

“The Gulf is undergoing a manufacturing transformation, with Italian engineering at its core. Our Food Processing and Packaging machinery exports to the UAE have grown strongly over this year, reflecting the market’s trust in Italian quality, precision and sustainability. As the hospitality and food sectors continue to expand, Italian innovation will remain a defining force in enhancing production efficiency and competitiveness across the Gulf,” said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency – Dubai.

The surge in Italian exports mirrors a broader regional shift toward high-value, technology-driven machinery that supports the Gulf’s ambitions for local production, resilient supply chains and food security. Italian manufacturers continue to set the global benchmark for innovation, seamlessly combining design excellence, digitalisation and engineering precision to deliver enduring industrial value.

As the UAE cements its position as the region’s manufacturing and logistics hub, Italy remains a trusted partner — fuelling industrial diversification, technological advancement and sustainable growth across the Gulf.

About the Italian Trade Agency (ITA)

The Italian Trade Agency is the governmental body supporting the internationalisation of Italian companies and promoting foreign investment in Italy.

