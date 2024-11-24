Dubai, UAE – The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Italian Consulate General in Dubai, is proud to announce the presentation of the Official Italian Pavilion at Big 5 Global and Marble and Stone World 2024. Scheduled to take place from 26th to 29th November 2024, the event will showcase nearly 100 premier Italian companies, comprising of 44 exhibitors from the building materials sector and 55 manufacturers specialising in natural stone and marble technologies. This extensive Italian participation emphasises Italy’s steadfast commitment to fostering strong business partnerships and enhancing market presence in the UAE and across the broader Middle East.

In association with key industry leaders including CASEITALY, the pavilion at Big 5 Global will highlight 44 Italian exhibitors affiliated with leading organisations such as FINCO, ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and PILE, offering innovative solutions for building construction, fittings and maintenance. Simultaneously, at The Marble and Stone World in Sheikh Rashid Hall, 55 Italian companies headed by Confindustria Marmomacchine will present state-of-the-art products and technologies for marble and natural stone.

The prominence of the Italian stone industry remains undisputed globally, as evidenced by robust export figures, even amidst challenging international conditions. Data from the Confindustria Marmomacchine data room indicates that Italy’s stone material and stone-working technology exports reached a total of 1,155.2 million euros in the first half of 2024, yielding a 1.4% increase in trade surplus, which stands at 1,350 million euros. Natural stone exports grew by 4.2%, reaching €1,067.3 million. With over 3,200 companies and 34,000 employees, the sector is a key part of “Made in Italy,” exporting over 71% of its production.

The first half of 2024 saw Italian exports of stones and stone technologies to the UAE reach nearly 40 million euros—a 2.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023—cementing the UAE’s status as the eighth-largest global market for Italian stone products and reinforcing its strategic importance.

"From the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and to the many luxury residences across Dubai, Italian marbles, stones, and building materials have played a pivotal role in shaping the UAE's urban landscape. The strengthening trade ties between Italy and the UAE reflect not only a deepening of economic relations but also our shared dedication to innovation and excellence. The involvement of nearly 100 Italian companies underscores the impressive growth trajectory we've experienced, with exports showcasing resilience and consistent progress," commented Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE.

"ITA’s commitment to fostering stronger engagement and promoting ‘Made in Italy’ in the UAE market has achieved notable success, as evidenced by the growth in our trade relations," said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner at ITA. "Our focus on showcasing Italy’s craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability strengthens the country’s position as a preferred partner in the region, creating new business opportunities and long-term value. The two Italian pavilions for building materials and natural stone underscore Italy's key role in the UAE's dynamic market, where real estate and infrastructure mega-projects have surpassed $777 billion, representing almost a quarter of all GCC region developments."

The Italian construction industry continues to make a significant impact on the UAE market, with exports growing substantially in recent years. In 2023, Italy's total exports to the UAE reached €3,475,675,223, reflecting the ongoing demand for Italian construction materials and products. These exports include a diverse range of building components such as plastic flooring, wall coverings, railings, and wood windows, including tropical wood frames. Additionally, Italy supplies textiles for technical use, synthetic fibre curtains and blinds, as well as ceramic architectural elements like chimney components. The export of metal structures and alloys, including stainless steel pipes, copper alloys, and aluminium fittings, further strengthens Italy's position in the UAE construction sector. The steady increase in exports, from €28,140,738 in 2020 to €42,456,109 in 2022, and the remarkable jump to €3,475,675,223 in 2023, showcases the continued growth and demand for Italian expertise and materials in the UAE's thriving construction industry.

"The Federation, particularly the sectors involved in the Big 5, has always aimed to reconcile the principles of sustainability with those of development and competitiveness, which is especially intense in the aforementioned sectors. The commitment and the constant focus on sustainability certainly represent an added value that characterizes Italian production in this field” concluded Dr. Angelo Artale, Director General of FINCO.

Highlighting Italy’s commitment to sustainable practices, the Pietra Naturale Autentica (PNA) Network, supported by Confindustria Marmomacchine, presented the Global LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) Study. This initiative emphasises Italy’s drive to reduce environmental impact and lead sustainability efforts within the stone sector.

“Italy, with the best of what it offers as and technology for working natural stone, is represented at MARBLE STONE WORLD Dubai with 54 of the best known manufacturers of machines and equipment for transformation of raw blocks into finished products, demonstrating aside from anything else our appreciation of UAE as a leading Country in the natural stone sector and a strategic hub for the whole Middle Eastern area", affirmed Mr. Flavio Marabelli, Honorary President of Confindustria Marmomacchine.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates